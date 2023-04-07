Branchbob: The Future of Ecommerce with AI-Based Platform

Ecommerce for small business owners can be a daunting task, but with the right tools, it can be a breeze!

The importance of marketing for the success of an online seller's business is well-known. But with so many different marketing strategies and tactics out there, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. And when it comes to search engine optimization (SEO), things can get even more complicated.

SEO is essential for any online business that wants to be found by potential customers. But it can also be one of the most challenging aspects of online marketing. From understanding the technical aspects of SEO to keeping up with constantly changing search algorithms, it's no wonder that many online sellers struggle with SEO.

The future of Ecommerce is here, and branchbob’s SEO AI is the trailblazer.

Micro merchants can benefit from the latest trends and technologies with the launch of branchbob, a German Ecommerce platform. The platform offers a variety of integrated automated tools that will help businesses generate sales with just a click of a button. One of the most unique features of branchbob is its brandnew SEO-AI tool. This tool uses artificial intelligence to help businesses to improve their ranking in search engines. In addition, the platform also offers a number of other features for businesses to automate their sales process, including order processing and shipping.

The founders of branchbob recognized the need for an automated platform that could help millions of small businesses keep up with the latest changes in the Ecommerce landscape. Since its launch, the platform has helped more than one hundred thousand businesses increase their sales and reach new customers.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, branchbob has decided to make its business model free for all users. This move comes as a way to help businesses during a time when many are struggling. By making the site free, businesses will be able to list their products and services without having to worry about a subscription fee. This is just one of the many ways that branchbob is helping small businesses during hard times.

The benefits of using an automated platform are clear: Small businesses can save time and money, and they can free up resources to focus on other areas of their business.

For those small business owners who are thinking about utilizing an Ecommerce platform that operates on autopilot, it is advisable to check out www.branchbob.com.

About branchbob

branchbob is the first cloud-based online store platform that offers professional online stores free of charge and without restrictions. branchbob was founded in 2018 by Marc Koehler (CEO) and Dennis Geiss (CMO) and had since then opened the doors to onlinetrading for thousands of retailers worldwide. The great success is not only due to the range of functions but also the simplicity of the modular system.

Neither programming skills nor a dedicated server is required to open an online store with branchbob. The set-up takes less than five minutes thanks to intuitive operation and optimized design templates. Users are entirely free to use their own domain and to choose the language, currency, and payment methods. The stores appearance can be easily adapted and individualized to suit their corporate design.

Media Contact

Branchbob

Dennis Geiss

