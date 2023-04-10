Intertec Systems successfully deploys Microsoft D365 ERP with Al Borg, streamlining operations in 7 countries

Intertec systems deploys Microsoft D365 ERP with Al Borg.
Ziauddin Sayed, CTO, Al Borg Diagnostics
Sekhar Ramarao, Director of Microsoft Business Applications at Intertec Systems
Al Borg's long-term partnership with Microsoft and Intertec Systems extends ERP scope with D365 CRM module. Set to go live Aug 2023, improving communication.”
— Ziauddin Sayed, CTO of Al Borg Diagnostics
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intertec Systems, a global IT solutions and services provider, has successfully implemented Microsoft Dynamics 365, a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for Al Borg Diagnostics, a prominent provider of clinical and wellness diagnostic services in the Middle East and Africa.
Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Mohammed Amin (Managing Director), assisted by Zulfiqar Sheikh (Acting CEO), Abdullah Al Aldouni (CFO) and Ziauddin Sayed (CTO), Al Borg Diagnostics has embarked on a digital transformation journey in alignment with KSA vision 2030.
Microsoft D365 ERP and implementing partner Intertec were selected by Al Borg Diagnostics after thorough due diligence and assessment of different ERPs and partners providing similar services, based on their expertise, clientele references, product roadmap, user support, and leadership commitment to the project and the region.
With excellent implementation done by Intertec, Al Borg Diagnostics can automate different processes, increase productivity, improve data security, save cost, and provide meaningful business insights to teams on the ground with real-time data to make informed decisions. Also, assist Al Borg’s senior leadership with the BI dashboard to make data-driven enterprise-level plans.
“Our engagement with Microsoft and Intertec is based on long-term partnership, as we recently extended the scope of ERP with the implementation of the D365 CRM module. The project was kicked off just last week and is planned to go live by Aug 2023. CRM will help Al Borg facilitate and expedite communication and improve customer relationships through a comprehensive suite of productivity tools” said Ziauddin Sayed, CTO of Al Borg Diagnostics.
Sekhar Ramarao, Director of Microsoft Business Applications at Intertec Systems, stated that "The implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 with core finance, advanced supply chain, HCM, and Intertec's ISV for Payroll has been implemented across 7 countries. The real-time data integration between LIMS and Dynamics has improved the visibility of the financials, and better inventory management at Al Borg. Intertec's payroll ISV has been rolled out across all the countries helping Al Borg to centralize the payroll process under one platform."
The successful implementation of Dynamics 365 is a significant milestone for Al Borg Diagnostics, demonstrating the organization's commitment to leveraging technology to better serve its customers.
About Intertec Systems
Intertec Systems is a leading provider of technology solutions and services since 1991. We partner with organizations to create a digitally enabled future, enabling them to drive better efficiency, experience, and innovation. With strong capability in digital, business applications, cloud, security, and managed services, we have consistently delivered with ~90% client satisfaction and have been recognized as the Best Employer. Our partnerships with over 50 technology alliances, along with our shared services, SOC, and software delivery centers, provide a solid foundation for our engagements. With local offices in 5 countries, we serve clients across the Middle East, Europe, and India from Public Sector, Financial Services, Utilities, Healthcare, and Retail industries. www.intertecsystems.com
About Al Borg Diagnostics
Established in 1998, when it opened its first laboratory in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Al Borg Diagnostics managed to expand to all major cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by the year 2004. Today, Al Borg Diagnostics has become the largest chain of private laboratories in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and is currently expanding to the African continent. Al Borg Diagnostics serves about 15,000 visiting customers daily, and more than 5,000 hospitals’ and clinics’ laboratories, in addition to cooperating with various pharmaceutical companies in the field of precision medicine. Being a leading company in the Arab Gulf and North African region, we always strive to be the best in the field of healthcare services, to improve community health, and to provide a distinctive experience for the customer by developing it in line with the latest trends and the latest global technologies. www.alborgdx.com
