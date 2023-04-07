Important Representation in the USA from EMU Physics Department Academic Staff Member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ali Övgün

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Physics Department academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ali Övgün attended the workshop organized by the Physics Department of Indiana University Bloomington, located in the State of Indiana, USA, as an invited speaker and session chair. The Gravitational Aspects of the IUCSS Lorentz Violation Workshop (https://iucss.sitehost.iu.edu/lvgr23/), held for the second time this year, was held online on Albert Einstein's 144th birthday.

Focusing on the gravitational aspects of Lorentz violation, the workshop included discussions on perturbative Lorentz and diffeomorphism breaking issues. In the workshop, in which specific issues related to the field were reviewed and discussed, potential research areas in cosmonology and general relativity were also examined in depth.

Conducting research on the effects of gravity and boasting numerous publications of the said subject, EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Physics Department academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ali Övgün, who was the session chair and keynote speaker at the workshop, successfully represented EMU at the workshop with his speech titled “Can We Spot Black Holes in Lorentz-Symmetry-Breaking Theories?”.