World Renowned Businessperson Nesim Levi Delivers the First Lecture at EMU Faculty of Tourism

The 2022-2023 Academic Year Spring Semester Opening Lecture at Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Tourism Faculty has been given by World-renowned Businessperson Nesim Levi with the topic “Create Your Future to Foresee It”.

Students of EMU Faculty of Tourism had the unique opportunity of receiving the first lecture of the 2022-2023 Academic Year from the retired CEO of Profilo Holding, one of the biggest companies of Turkey, Nesim Levi, one of the few senior specialists of Europe who gives trainer training for Ken Blanchard Companies.

The students who participated in the event held in a workshop format, were equipped with information that will contribute greatly to their future plans while listening to the presentation, which is a motivation activity that will guide their careers.

In his presentation, Levi talked about the possible obstacles in people's lives, how to overcome these obstacles, what their core values ​​should be and the need to put forward a vision within the framework of these values, and how they will reach where they want to be in the future in line with their vision and how they need to create an action plan to achieve these goals.

Commenting on the subject, EMU Faculty of Tourism Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç extended his gratitude and appreciation to world-renowned businessperson Nesim Levi for the first lecture which will greatly contribute to the students' planning for their future, and stated that they are very happy and proud to be hosting him at EMU.

Emphasizing that as EMU Tourism Faculty, they will continue to organize all kinds of activities that will contribute to the career plans of the students in the future, Prof. Dr. Kılıç underlined that the necessary steps will be taken to organise events similar to Levi’s lecture, which was realized with intense participation, as soon as possible. Prof. Dr. Kılıç also thanked Faculty of Tourism academic staff member Assist. Prof. Dr. Tuna Karatepe and the Tourism Club for their valuable contributions for the realization of the event and also presented a plaque of appreciation to Levi for his contributions.