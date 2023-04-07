Tamarack Marketplace open seven days a week to accommodate West Virginia Turnpike travelers

The Tamarack Marketplace, located next door to the Beckley Travel Plaza, is now open seven days a week to accommodate West Virginia Turnpike travelers as the travel plaza is closed for major renovations.

Tamarack will now be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The new hours are in effect immediately.

“We are thrilled to bring back our seven-day week operation and extended hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. just in time for the travel season,” said Tammy Coffman, Executive Director of Tamarack Marketplace.

In addition to the new hours, Tamarack is offering a new breakfast menu from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday to Saturday and an all-day brunch on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Country Roads Market is also open next to the restaurant and offers snacks, drinks, freshly prepared sandwiches and salads, local ice cream, house-made pepperoni rolls, house chips, and house-made baked goods.

“And, of course, we must remind everyone of the amazing West Virginia works-of-art throughout Tamarack Marketplace representing all 55 counties,” said Coffman.

The Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas closed Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, to begin demolition and site redevelopment. Both travel plazas will be rebuilt from the ground up.

The newly redeveloped travel plazas will offer expanded food concepts, a 24/7 Mountain State Market convenience store, outdoor dining options, expanded parking for tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles, EV charging stations, separated vehicle and tractor-trailer fueling options, picnic area, and pet relief areas.

The Beckley travel plaza will offer a drive-through, increased restroom facilities, and bus parking, as well as enhancing and highlighting the Parkways Authority Tourist Information Centers.

Construction of the new travel plazas is expected to be completed by late 2024.​



​