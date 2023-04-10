FROGED Co-Founder Emily G.-Cebrián to Attend eMerge Americas as a Part of The Spanish Institute for Foreign Trade

FROGED - Product Success Platform Emily G.-Cebrián, CEO and Co-founder of FROGED the award-winning Product Success platform

MALAGA, SPAIN, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emily G.-Cebrián, CEO and Co-founder of FROGED the award-winning Product Success platform and Forbes Spain’s Top 100 Creatives, will be participating at the eMerge Americas as a part of The Spanish Institute for Foreign Trade (ICEX).

eMerge Americas is a venture-backed platform that connects global industry leaders and investors with corporate business executives, government leaders, and innovative entrepreneurs, the eMerge Americas conference serves as a catalyst to propel innovation and investment in South Florida and Latin America.

“Now more than always we need to combine technology and humanity in our companies today. That is exactly the present and the future of evolution and this is why I am excited to be part of eMerge Americas and promote the goals and values of FROGED and ICEX,” said Emily.

Emily is a highly sought-after international speaker most recently at IESE, TechCrunch Disrupt, and ICEX, and was recently named one of the top 100 Creatives in Spain by Forbes. She has an extensive background in business development in the software, energy, and industrial sectors. She has launched and expanded businesses in Brazil, Malaysia, France, and Spain developing and managing multinational and multidisciplinary teams. She has co-founded FROGED, a Product Success platform built by SaaS for SaaS, designed to help businesses increase conversion rates and prevent churn.

The Spanish Institute for Foreign Trade (ICEX) (Spanish: Instituto Español de Comercio Exterior) is an agency of the Spanish Ministry of Industry, Tourism, and Trade (Ministerio de Industria, Turismo y Comercio) which works worldwide with the objective of promoting the internationalization of Spanish companies to improve their competitiveness and to add value to the Spanish economy as a whole, as well as boosting foreign investment in Spain.

About FROGED

FROGED is a female-owned and Spanish Product Success platform that allows brands access to their entire customer lifecycle: Onboarding, Engagement, and Proactive Customer Support. By connecting the dots within the customer lifecycle, brands can personalize the customer experience at every touch point increasing their overall MRR and retention. To learn more about FROGED’s Product Success platform and its latest features and benefits visit http://www.froged.com or contact Sonia Awan, PR for FROGED at soniaawanpr@gmail.com

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is a venture-backed platform focused on transforming Miami into the tech hub of the Americas. The eMerge signature event, launched in 2014, is a global tech conference held annually at the Miami Beach Convention Center, attracting more than 20,000 attendees from 50 countries and over 4,000 unique participating organizations.

In addition to the annual conference, eMerge organizes and hosts year-round executive summits, innovation challenges, startup pitch competitions, masterclasses, and webinars, and publishes venture activity and investment insights reports. For the last decade, eMerge has served as a catalyst for innovation and investment across the Americas, working at the forefront of building the South Florida entrepreneurial and tech ecosystem. Visit www.emergeamericas.com for more information.