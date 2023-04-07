PMA Technologies to Host the NetPoint + GPM Conference on May 11 & 12

The 13th Annual NetPoint & Graphical Path Method (GPM) Conference will be a fantastic opportunity for attendees to advance their skills and knowledge in project and risk management.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PMA Technologies is set to host the NetPoint + GPM Conference on the 11th and 12th of May 2023 via the vFairs event platform. Registration is free on the official website. Educational credits for attendance will be available.

Project managers, schedulers, risk managers, and owners are invited to attend the event and see the organizer's latest software innovations in sessions featuring these new technologies' functionalities and deployment in real-world applications.

Attendees will acquire hands-on knowledge about project and risk management to improve their skills through a specialized session by Seve Ponce de Leon. Software developers at PMA Technologies will also showcase their work with Project Summit and PMA's schedule summarizing application.

Real project solutions with case studies demonstrating project management and scheduling for a water tunnel and global pharma and manufacturing projects. As owners and project management professionals looking to improve the speed and accuracy of project completion and reduce risk, the presenters guide attendees in implementing similar solutions in their work.

"I am glad that PMA chose vFairs to host their conference virtually. It opens up a lot of new opportunities for all parties as virtual events allow more flexibility and access"─ Muhammad Younas CEO of vFairs.

Again, registration at the event is free and interested attendees can get more information here.

PMA leverages the power of GPM and NetPoint to facilitate collaborative planning in an entirely different way. NetPoint's highly visual nature allows project teams to plan and schedule a project together in real-time without duplicating effort; the outcome is a mutually agreed-upon project plan. The design and ability of NetPoint produce a schedule that can be clearly understood by the entire project team and that can be effectively communicated to other stakeholders.

vFairs is a virtual, hybrid & in-person events platform that helps organizations of all sizes, industries, and regions conduct memorable online events to achieve real business results. The virtual platform and mobile app offer versatile features and customization options. They also offer exceptional customer support consistently rated #1 on third-party sites like G2 and Capterra. This is why top organizations around the world have chosen vFairs to host virtual conferences, online trade shows, job fairs, virtual training & more.

Media Contact

Bryan Ritch, PMA Consultants, 1 7347169382, britch@pmaconsultants.com

Twitter

SOURCE PMA Consultants