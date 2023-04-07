Elijah Kalā McShane, Native Hawaiian Influencer Spreading the Way of Aloha via Awakened Aloha

Awakened Aloha is a Hawaiian company founded to unify people, promote Hawaiian wholesome culture, and serve as a beacon of inspiration for humanity. Its founders Elijah Kalā McShane and Jazmin Yong Diaz are spreading the Way of Aloha worldwide.

Rooted in oral traditions passed from one generation to the next through the tale, song, and dance, the unique Hawaiian tradition teaches humanity how to live and thrive in synergy with the earth. Elijah Kalā McShane, a native Hawaiian influencer known as @sonofahu is on a mission to help people become more in tune with nature, set on a journey of divine living, and attain a universal balance.

The platform for Elijah’s voice is Awakened Aloha, a company providing an abundance of educational resources, business Aloha ‘Āina Business Certification Programs, and a store filled with cultured merchandise.

As Elijah conveys, the main purpose of Awakened Aloha is to help people understand the connection between their lives and that of earth, to promote healthier living, and motivate the followers of the Aloha way to live their best lives, stating the following:

“The Way of Aloha is a spiritual philosophy that no matter where you come from, ethnicity, heritage, background, it doesn’t matter, culture or creed, you can apply in order to live a life that is harmonious based on the foundation of love and the interconnectedness that is in a universal existence that we live on this planet,” said Elijah.

Elijah founded Awakened Aloha with his wife Jazmin Yong. Sharing the same ancestral connection, culture, and vision, Elijah and Jazmin set out on a mission to share their perspective and wisdom with the rest of the world; “to inspire a world where ALOHA is the heartbeat of humanity by unifying people and perpetuating culture.”

From things to do in Hawai’i and promoting Hawaiian culture to hosting ceremonial offerings for international organizations, Awakened Aloha is bringing harmony and grounding to people, businesses, and organizations across all compass points.

With Mana Medicinals, the Pure Mana tincture is bringing the benefits of elevated focus, body relaxation, grounding, and reduced inflammation to Awakened Aloha’s customers. Brewed in Hawaii, all Pure Mana supplements are made of native ingredients, including ‘Awa, ‘Olena, and Mumijo.

Knowing that organizations and firms have larger platforms and a broader reach than individuals, Awakened Aloha strives to empower businesses with its Aloha ‘Āina certification program so they may pass on Hawaiian values to their customers, clients, and followers.

The Aloha ‘Āina certification program incorporates the fundamental elements of the Hawaiian culture into the organization’s leadership. Elijah is warmly inviting business owners to book a 30-minute consultation to see how Hawaiian values can help their respective companies grow in all directions and help others approach the Hawaii Way.

More information about Awakened Aloha is available on the company’s official website.

