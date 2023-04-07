Amputee Lacrosse Player Creates Legacy of Inclusivity Through Non-Profit Cyborg Lacrosse Inc

Christian Cosme, founder and president of Cyborg Lacrosse Inc., is making history in the game of lacrosse. His mission is to make the game more inclusive for amputees, and he recently signed his first official sponsor, Pearl Lacrosse. As a member of Team Serve FCA Lacrosse, Cosme is now fundraising for the World Men's Championship in San Diego through Cyborg Lacrosse Inc.

This money will help grow the game by creating opportunities that were not previously available. By 3D printing custom end caps and donating all proceeds back into his organization, Cosme hopes to bring even more awareness to lacrosse as a sport for all, and one that can provide healing and rehabilitation.

According to teachings from the Haudenosaunee Nation, the ancient game of lacrosse was gifted to humanity by the Creator. They have been playing it ceremonially for centuries. The traditional wooden stick was a sacred item connected to land and ancestors; it was even used as a means to settle disputes and avoid war. This connection has brought Cosme peace, prosperity, and purpose in his life despite his disability—and now he wants to share that gift with others through his organization Cyborg Lacrosse Inc.

Cosme is an inspirational example of how the game of lacrosse can be used as a tool for healing and rehabilitation. His efforts have gained recognition from members of the lacrosse community as well as members of the limb loss community, making him an ambassador for both communities.

As the original game created on American land by Indigenous peoples long before baseball became popular, it holds deep cultural significance and has been passed down from generation to generation as medicine—a symbol of healing and strength for all involved. Cosme hopes that his voice for the limb loss lacrosse community and his vision for Cyborg Lacrosse Incorporated will lead the Paralympic Committee to establish a Paralympic lacrosse program in America.

By creating Cyborg Lacrosse Incorporated, Christian Cosme is leaving behind a legacy of inclusivity, hope and healing through one of America’s oldest games. The traditional wooden stick used by Haudenosaunee natives over 400 years ago still resonates today in its potential for people from all walks of life to come together, literally on an equal playing field, no matter what physical challenges they face.

To learn more and donate to the Cyborg Lacrosse Inc., visit www.CYBORGFUTURELLC.net.

