Pete Schlegel - Releases "Glasses," Ft. Cledus T. Judd

Pete Schlegel has released his original song, "Glasses," featuring Cledus T. Judd. It's a follow up to the very well received music video of the same name.

Las Vegas, NV April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brenda Brown Entertainment is proud to present Pete Schlegel and his brand new single, "Glasses." You can listen to "Glasses" along with all of Pete's other songs on all streaming platforms. Click here to listen on Spotify. View the very fun video on YouTube. In addition to the streaming platforms, "Glasses" is being played on radio as well.

Listen to and request Pete on your favorite radio station and see him in a city near you in 2023.

Raised on a dairy farm in Paulding, Ohio, Pete listened to country radio shows while milking the cows as a child. This early exposure to the radio shows grew his passion for country music. He worked as a state trooper and EMS helicopter pilot but ultimately, it was his love of country music that drove him to pursue his dream of performing.

He headed to Nashville in 2002, where he began working with producer Clyde Brooks. Brooks produced Pete's debut album, "Strong Stuff,” which saw three singles burst onto national charts. The singles, "Short For Gone,” "Leavin' Ain't As Easy As It Sounds," and "It Takes A Whole Lot Of Liquor To Like Her," exposed Pete to a wider audience in the US and Europe. "Leavin' Ain't As Easy As It Sounds" would go on to dominate international charts for over seven weeks, and became the Number 1 single in Germany. The video of "It Takes A Whole Lot Of Liquor To Like Her" was chosen as a Hot Pick Video on Great American Country (GAC) and received substantial video spins on VH1 Country.

In 2005-2008, Schlegel went on tour with Daryle Singletary and Jeff Carson. During this time, under the direction of Nashville producer Ted Hewitt, Pete completed his sophomore album, "I'm Not Listening." The first single, "Alcohol Abuse," was released in the summer of 2006. The single, "You Can't Bring Her Back," was released in 2008. Both videos can still be seen regularly on GAC and CMT.

After a short hiatus, Pete’s fourth album was released in April of 2014. A collaboration with Grammy-nominated Nashville producer Greg Cole, “That’s What I Believe” provided fresh material for radio release, as well as some of Pete’s all-time favorite "true" country songs.

Cole would also produce Pete’s fifth album, “Rusty Ole Halo” (a southern gospel album). The track, “My God,” which featured the guest vocals of Darrin Vincent and Aaron McCune, attracted the attention of Nashville-based Joe Kelly Entertainment and On The Rhodes Entertainment group, who signed Pete in September of 2016 with the intention of releasing and promoting singles from this album “That’s What I Believe” and his 2017 release, “J-Town #realcountryandproud.”

Schlegel released his sixth album, "J-Town #realcountryandproud," on February 13, 2017. It includes 10 songs that he has either written or co-written.

Saving Country Music reviewed the new CD with a 1 ¾ GUNS UP (8/10), “A cross between Don Williams and Mark Chesnutt.”

The first single to radio is “I Don’t Drink Anymore,” charted at 57 on the Music Row Charts, and is currently receiving airplay across the world. The single is being worked by the radio promotion team of Anne Chrisman, Anne Sarosdy and Regina Raleigh.

"My God" was released and promoted by Debbie Randle Promotions the fall of 2021. It took the #1 spot on the Positive Country Charts the week of January 10, 2022, giving Pete his second #1 single to radio.

