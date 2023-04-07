Mitsubishi Electric Named CDP Supplier Engagement Leader for Three Consecutive Years and Sixth Time

Selected for its collaboration with suppliers on climate change

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 6503 announced today that its environmental efforts related to supply chains have earned the company designation as a 2022 Supplier Engagement Leader, the highest ranking in the CDP Supplier Engagement Rating program operated by CDP, an international non-profit organization that supports environmental disclosure. This is the third consecutive year since 2020 and sixth time in which Mitsubishi Electric has earned a top ranking for excellent actions and strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and climate-change risk throughout its supply chain.

The Supplier Engagement Rating evaluates the activities of companies that work with their suppliers to address climate change throughout the supply chain. In 2022, the top 8 percent of companies evaluated were selected as top-rated Supplier Engagement Leaders.

Mitsubishi Electric's environmental initiatives reflect the company's Environmental Sustainability Vision 2050 policy, which declares to "protect the air, land, and water with our hearts and technologies to sustain a better future for all" and aims to achieve net-zero CO 2 emissions by reducing greenhouse gases throughout the company's value chains by 2050.

Mitsubishi Electric will continue working with its suppliers to reduce environmental impact in terms of global value chains, energy-saving products and systems, and cutting-edge infrastructure, ultimately to realize decarbonization and more a sustainable global environment.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005261/en/