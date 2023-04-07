Submit Release
Lanier Law Firm Responds to Proposed Plan to Resolve Talc Litigation

HOUSTON, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Lanier, founder of Houston's Lanier Law Firm, has issued the following statement in response to news reports of a proposal by Johnson & Johnson to resolve consumer claims in ongoing talc litigation through bankruptcy court.

"A wise person once said, 'Settlements feed families; verdicts feed egos.' That sentiment was behind my comments that are circulating concerning J&J resolving talc cancer cases. My comments should not be taken as my support for the plan, which I have not yet read, nor its economics. I have not agreed to participate in it, and I hadn't even heard of it, ironically, until April Fool's Day. I am in favor of victims receiving prompt and fair compensation from voluntary settlements." 

About the Lanier Law Firm 

For more than 30 years, the men and women at The Lanier Law Firm have worked tirelessly, throughout the United States, to find unique and effective solutions for their clients. More than 60 skilled attorneys practice law in a broad array of areas, including business litigation, pharmaceutical litigation, asbestos exposure, oil and gas litigation, personal injury as well as defective and dangerous products, among others. Named an Elite Trial Law Firm by The National Law Journal, The Lanier Law Firm has offices in Houston, New York, and Los Angeles. To learn more visit http://www.lanierlawfirm.com 

Media Contact:
J.D. Cargill
713-659-5200
Johnny.cargill@lanierlawfirm.com

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lanier-law-firm-responds-to-proposed-plan-to-resolve-talc-litigation-301792283.html

SOURCE The Lanier Law Firm

