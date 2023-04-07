Ice storm - Montréal is opening 6 emergency shelters to help residents who do not have power

MONTRÉAL, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Montréal is announcing the opening of six temporary emergency shelters where residents whose homes are without power can have a warm place to spend the night as they wait for the situation to be resolved. Set up in partnership with the Red Cross, these emergency shelters will be located in various neighborhoods across the territory of Montréal, starting at 9 p.m. tonight:

Borough Location Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Centre sportif de Côte-des-Neiges:

4880 Avenue Van-Horne Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Centre sportif de Notre-Dame-de-Grâce:

6445, Avenue Monkland Saint-Léonard L'école Antoine-de-St-Exupéry Annexe

8455 rue du Pré-Laurin Verdun Centre communautaire Marcel-Giroux

4501 Avenue Bannantyne, Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension Centre Lasallien (community center)

3001 Rue de Louvain E Mercier–Hochelaga- Maisonneuve Centre Pierre-Charbonneau

3000 Rue Viau



To find out about the status of municipal facilities, the population can go to the various platforms to find communications issued by boroughs and related municipalities and, if needed contact them beforehand in order to plan their travels accordingly.

Montréal has been hard at work on site in order to ensure the safety of the population, as well as to streamline mobility. The urban agglomeration has activated its public security plan (Plan de sécurité civile – PSCAM) in Level 1 Response mode, so as to mobilize all partners and ensure optimal response coordination.

Emergency services

For all emergencies that are either life-threatening or that pose a threat to a person's safety, please dial 911 immediately.

For emergencies requiring immediate response by public works teams, please dial 311. Due to high call volumes, waiting times may be longer than usual.

For requests that are not urgent, please fill out the online form .

Fire prevention

Montréal's fire department (SIM) recommends that residents using space heaters take special precautions with respect to carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning risks. As soon as a person begins to show symptoms of intoxication (headaches, dizziness, nausea, fatigue), it is important for them to exit the premises immediately.

Outdoor appliances must always be used outside: camping appliances, propane and charcoal.

Mobility and public areas

Montréal would like to remind citizens that they must avoid parks, in order to give municipal crews the time to assess risks and to carry out the necessary work.

Please note also that several traffic lights are flashing due to power outages. Please be sure to stop and follow the instructions given by our workers on site.

For more details, go to montreal.ca

SOURCE Ville de Montréal