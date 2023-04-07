As things begin to go back to normal, companies are wanting people to be in-house.” — Scott Rivers

Scott Rivers, President of Cerca Talent, Featured in BioSpace: Proximity Bias: Are In-Office Workers at an Advantage Over Remote Workers?

By: Rosemary Scott

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wane and employers encourage staff to return to the office, remote and hybrid workers may have to work harder to keep up with their in-person counterparts.

This is due to proximity bias, a term that describes how managers and leaders within a company tend to favor those who they see in person over those who work remotely.

Scott Rivers, president and managing partner of life sciences executive search firm Cerca Talent, told BioSpace he has seen a shift in companies prioritizing in-person employees over remote and hybrid workers.

“What we began to see right after the pandemic [started] is that people were open to many different types of positions being held remotely, positions that we hadn't seen before,” Rivers said. “As things begin to go back to normal, companies are wanting people to be in-house.”

Rivers said that before the pandemic, most remote employees received reimbursement for home internet and cell phone plans, especially for workers who traveled to customer sites.

Read full article here: https://www.biospace.com/article/proximity-bias-are-in-office-workers-at-an-advantage-over-remote-workers-/