SVKM's Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics Insight's Business Events Department Announces Success of Annual BFE Meet – Planet B

Insight's Business Events Department is proud to announce the success of Planet B, the annual BFE meet of SVKM's Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, which culminated on February 15th, 2023. This event served as a platform for aspiring student entrepreneurs to present their business ideas to a panel of investors and convince them to invest in their concepts.

The project was comprised of three rounds, with the first round taking place from December 10th, 2022 to January 10th, 2023. Over 100 students submitted innovative and unique ideas, with the help of Start2startup, an organization that assists young entrepreneurs in implementing their ideas. Team Insight was able to shortlist the top 25 ideas with the guidance of Start2startup.

The second round began on January 10th and continued until January 31st. On January 19th, Team Insight collaborated with Earlyseed Ventures, an organization that connects business founders and private equity investors to build strategic partnerships, to conduct a webinar with the shortlisted participants. During this session, the participants were advised on the preparation of their pitch decks. Global Vox Populi, the official market survey partner of Planet B, provided crucial market research to the teams in order to help shortlist the final 8 participants. The organization is headed by Mr. Md Sadique Akhter and provides market research services to companies. Their expertise was invaluable in the success of Planet B.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Insight's Business Events Department for Planet B and provided market research services to help shortlist the final 8 participants. It was inspiring to see the innovative ideas presented by these young entrepreneurs and we are proud to have played a part in their success. We believe that supporting the next generation of business leaders is crucial for the growth of our economy, and we look forward to future collaborations with Insight to help bring these ideas to fruition." - Md Sadique Akhter, CEO of Global Vox Populi

On January 31st, a webinar was held with the top 25 participants to announce the continuing and eliminated participants. The third round commenced on February 1st and continued until February 14th, with pitches being accepted until February 6th. The top 8 participants were then connected to 8 mentors for a one-on-one mentorship session over the following 2 weeks, leading up to the final pitch day on February 15th.

The event attracted 23 investors, with several more confirmations expected, 8 mentors, and 2 judges. Planet B was a resounding success, and the most deserving and meritorious teams were rewarded at the end of this voyage. Insight's Business Events Department is proud to have provided this platform for young entrepreneurs to showcase their talents and ideas, and is already looking forward to the next edition of Planet B.

