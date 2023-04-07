Global Food Deaerators Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $400 Million by 2028 at a 5% CAGR

DUBLIN, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Deaerators Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Type, By Function, Application, Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this analysis, the Global Food Deaerators Market was valued at ~US$ 230 million in 2017.

It is estimated to be ~US$ 300 million by 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of ~US$ 400 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period (2022-2028). One of the main drivers of market growth is the expansion of the food and beverage sector.

Food deaerators are devices that take the gases out of the liquids. To extract the dissolved gases from the liquid, it is spread out on a rotating disc and placed in a high vacuum. The market is anticipated to develop as the food and beverage industry expands. The industry is expected to increase as a result of rising customer demand for food goods with an extended shelf life.

Government spending on machinery and equipment for the food processing industry is improving the market's prospects for expansion. The market is expected to expand as a result of technological investment in the creation of new food and beverage processing equipment.

There are numerous uses for food deaerators in the industry, but the investment cost associated with the equipment is one of the biggest obstacles for the food processing sector. Additionally, the cost of production due to an increase in energy and labor costs is one of the main barriers to the market.

Due to low demand from a variety of industries, including manufacturing, breweries, and food and beverage due to the lockdown enforced by governments of many countries, the market for deaeration machines is anticipated to decline in the year 2020. Due to the protracted lockdown in many developed nations, the COVID-19 pandemic has halted the manufacture of several items in the deaeration machine business. This has considerably slowed the market for food deaerators in recent months. Equipment and machinery sales have already been impacted by COVID-19 in the first quarter of 2020, and the market growth is projected to suffer throughout the year.

Scope of the Report

The food deaerators market is segmented by type, function, application, and distribution channel. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four region's food deaerators markets. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ million.

By Type

Spray-Tray Type

Spray Type

Vacuum Type

By Function

Oxygen Removal

Water Heating

Aroma and Flavor Retention

Others

By Application

By Geography

North America ( USA , Canada , Mexico )

( , , ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy )

( , UK, , , ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , South Korea , India , Indonesia , Australia )

( , , , , , ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Type: The spray-tray segment held the largest market share in 2021, owing to their effectiveness and efficiency in comparison to other types of deaerators

The spray-tray type deaerators, also known as open-top systems, work by spraying the substance inside to help remove dissolved gas. A high-pressure steam injector uses water to spray over the food's surface to remove any air or gases before packaging Many other types of food, including cooked ham slices, hot dogs, and sausages, can be deaerated with a spray tray.

The benefits of employing the spray-tray type include the fact that it operates without vacuum or inert gas and consumes very little energy (electricity) because only a low water temperature is needed to heat the components.

By Function: The oxygen removalsegment held the largest market share in 2021, owing to its application that helps in the removal of oxygen from food and beverage.

A food deaerator is a device that is typically used to remove oxygen from food and beverages, extending the shelf life of goods. These are the elements that are anticipated to enhance demand for deaerators' oxygen removal capabilities in the beverage industry.

It encourages the extension of the product's shelf life by lowering the concentration of numerous gases, mostly oxygen, and improving the thermal efficiency of the boiler by raising the water temperature. A little more than one-third of the $680 billion (or around 1.3 billion tons) worth of food produced annually is lost or wasted. The meal can be used many days later owing to this method, which also reduces food waste. Additionally, trapped oxygen during the processing of fruit juices may be dangerous. The tastes are enhanced during this process, raising the juice's quality.

By Application: Beverage segment held the largest market share in 2021, due to the increased consumption of beverages in emerging countries worldwide.

Due to the expanding demand for packaged flavored drinks, food deaerators are increasingly being used in beverage applications. Utilizing this equipment helps to reduce needless oxidation-related waste while keeping the sensory qualities and nutritional content of the finished product.

Food deaerators are used to remove air from the water phase before packaging operations or following the filtering process to speed up production without sacrificing product quality.

By Geography: North Americaregion held the largest market share in 2021, increasing demand for food deaerators in the beverage industry is driving market expansion in North America.

The region's rise can be attributed to factors such as increased consumer worries about the safety of consumers around chemicals used in beverages, the developing beverage sector, and rising demand for packaged foods.

Due to strong demand from end-use sectors such as drinks and processed foods as well as its growing focus on R&D efforts for increasing its product portfolio, the USA, the region's largest consumer of food deaerators, is anticipated to maintain its leadership during the projection period.

Conclusion

The global food deaerators market is forecasted to continue the positive growth that is witnessed since 2017, government investments in the food processing machinery and equipment sector and rising capital consumption in the beverage industry create attractive growth prospects. Though the market is highly competitive with ~150 players, few global players control the dominant market share and regional players also hold a significant market share.

Major Players Mentioned in the report

GEA Group

JBT

SPX Flow

Parker Boiler

Alfa Laval

The Cornell Machine Company

Mepaco

Stork

The Fulton Companies

Jaygo Incorporated

Centec LLC

Sterling Process Equipment and Services, Inc

Special Projects International Inc

Boiler & Steam Performance, Inc

