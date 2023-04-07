Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,655 in the last 365 days.

Deep Venous Disease Treatment Devices Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Awareness of Preventative Devices Leading to Growth

DUBLIN, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Deep Venous Disease Treatment Devices Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, End User and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global deep venous disease treatment devices market was valued at $1,119.3 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $2,419.2 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period 2023-2032. The market is driven by factors such as the upsurge in the incidence of deep vein diseases leading to increased demand for treatment devices, increasing awareness of preventative devices leading to the growth of deep venous disease devices in the market, and a rise in diagnosis of deep venous diseases in hospitals leading to increased use of treatment devices.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global deep venous disease treatment devices market is in the developed phase. The technological advancements in vascular stents and the development of advanced intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) devices for prophylaxis of diseases are some of the major opportunities in the global deep venous disease treatment devices market.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Product Type

  • Thrombectomy and Thrombolysis Device
  • Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filter
  • Peripheral Vascular Stent
  • PTA Balloon Catheter
  • Accessory Device
  • Compression Device/Stockings

The accessory device is the largest segment among the products, followed by the thrombectomy and thrombolysis device segment.

Segmentation 2: by End User

  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centres
  • Home-Care

The global deep venous disease treatment devices market (by end user) is expected to be dominated by the hospitals and clinics segment.

Segmentation 3: by Region

  • North America - U.S., Canada
  • Europe - Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe
  • Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
  • Rest-of-the-World - Brazil, South Africa, and Rest-of-Rest-of-the-World

The global deep venous disease treatment devices market (by region) is dominated by the North America segment.

Recent Developments in the Global Deep Venous Disease Treatment Devices Market

  • In January 2023, Innova Vascular, Inc. submitted the 510(k) Premarket Notification for its thrombectomy devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
  • In January 2023, Penumbra, Inc. launched its "Lightning Flash," a mechanical thrombectomy system with U.S. FDA clearance.
  • In December 2022, Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology received approval from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the commercialization of its Zylox Octoplus retrievable inferior vena cava (IVC) filter. The company's product provides a reliable treatment solution for patients with high-risk deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

The following are the drivers for the global deep venous disease treatment devices market:

  • Upsurge in Incidence of Deep Vein Diseases Leading to Increased Demand for Treatment Devices
  • Increasing Awareness of Preventative Devices Leading to the Growth of Deep Venous Disease Devices in the Market
  • Rise in Diagnosis of Deep Venous Diseases in Hospitals Leading to Increased Use of Treatment Devices

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

  • Rise in Drug-Based Treatment for Deep Venous Diseases Hindering the Adoption of Surgical Devices
  • Lack of Skilled Professionals Performing Vascular Surgery Expected to Hinder the Market of Surgical Treatment Devices

Key Companies Profiled

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • AndraTec GmbH
  • AngioDynamics, Inc.
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Cardinal Health
  • Cook Group
  • Innova Vascular, Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Medtronic plc
  • Nipro Corporation
  • Penumbra, Inc.
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Surmodics, Inc. (Vetex Medical Ltd.)
  • Teleflex Incorporated
  • Terumo Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

2 Global Deep Venous Disease Treatment Devices Market (by Product)

3 Global Deep Venous Disease Treatment Devices Market (by End User)

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9yliqe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deep-venous-disease-treatment-devices-global-market-report-2023-increasing-awareness-of-preventative-devices-leading-to-growth-301791955.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

You just read:

Deep Venous Disease Treatment Devices Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Awareness of Preventative Devices Leading to Growth

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more