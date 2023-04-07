International Dark Sky Week Celebrates Activities Around the World

The International Dark-Sky Association (DarkSky) invites people worldwide to reconnect with the benefits of a dark, star-filled sky and learn how to reduce the negative impacts of light pollution to humans, wildlife, and ecosystems during International Dark Sky Week (IDSW) 2023, April 15-22.

From Tucson, USA, to Turkey, information on events can be found at idsw.darksky.org. Hosted by DarkSky advocates, delegates, chapters, and DarkSky places, events include night walks, astrophotography lessons, star parties, proclamations, and special presentations about the benefits of dark skies to humans, wildlife, and ecosystems.

"International Dark Sky Week provides a wonderful opportunity for people to discover value and beauty in natural darkness," notes DarkSky's Executive Director, Ruskin Harley. "It's a great time to connect with the night, learn about what is at stake if light pollution continues to increase, and what you can do to reverse this trend."

Light pollution due to human-made light sources is increasing globally at 9.6 percent per year, threatening wildlife and ecosystems, adversely impacting human health, wasting energy, contributing to global warming, and blocking views of the stars, planets and galaxies. However, Hartley says individuals and communities can implement immediate solutions using responsible outdoor lighting practices.

To become a dark sky advocate go to idsw.darksky.org.

About International Dark Sky Week

Every year, DarkSky hosts International Dark Sky Week in April to raise awareness about the adverse effects of light pollution and the solutions that exist while celebrating the night. Created in 2003 by high school student Jennifer Barlow, IDSW has grown to become a worldwide event.

About The International Dark-Sky Association

The International Dark-Sky Association (DarkSky) is the leading organization in combating light pollution worldwide. It restores the nighttime environment and protects communities from the harmful effects of light pollution through outreach, advocacy, and conservation. Since 1988, DarkSky has promoted win-win solutions that allow people to appreciate dark, star-filled skies while enjoying the benefits of responsible outdoor lighting. Our impact reaches 57 countries on six continents, with members, volunteer advocates, and International Dark Sky places around the globe helping to preserve the natural nighttime environment.

