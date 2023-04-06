Police call for peaceful Easter celebration

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) calls on the good people of Solomon Islands to celebrate responsibly during the upcoming Easter celebration this week.

Police Commissioner, Mostyn Mangau says, “As a Christian country our people and communities have observe the Holy week leading up to the Easter week. I would like to encourage the general public to continue working together towards a crime free community.”

Mr Mangau says, “I want to call on the Crime Prevention Committees (CPC’s), chiefs, youth, church and community leaders to work together with your police (RSIPF) to make this a crime free period.”

Commissioner Mangau says, “Police will be mounting an operation including traffic checks at the identified check points to avoid drink and drive. Anyone caught driving under the influence of liquor will be dealt with accordingly. Further call on all alcohol liquor licenses to operate based on the Liquor Act.”

He says, “My good people as a democratic nation you have the right to celebrate but in a peaceful and respectful manner. Respect for each other is very important.”

Mr. Mangau says, “Police will not tolerate any form of crime encountered during the police operation but will take serious action and deal with offenders.”

“I urged you all to continue to work together with your police to make Solomon Islands a better place as we look forward to the upcoming major event (Pacific Game 23) to be hosted in November 2023,” Mr Mangau said.

Commissioner Mangau said, “May the Easter unite us as law abiding citizen with utmost duty of care to ensure the families celebrate with children to enjoy the memory of our Lord Jesus Christ’s resurrection.”

-RSIPF Press