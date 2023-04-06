No referrals to police on shipping grant cases from MID

The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) has denied that there is no referral of files from Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Development (MID).

Deputy Commissioner (DC) National Security and Operation Support (NSOS) Mr Ian Vaevaso said there is no referrals as mention by PS MID.

DC Vaevaso said police only received complaints from individual’s constituents not as claimed that files were referred to by MID.

Mr. Vaevaso said these cases are still with National Criminal Investigation Department and are still investigated as they are very complex cases.

He said those cases were delayed due to unfortunate circumstances such as multiple major police operations, COVID-19 pandemic and unrest incidences that police has involved in. One case in relation to the shipping grant had already reach the Court.

-RSIPF Press