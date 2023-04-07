News Release- Case No. 23B1002371- Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1002371

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Kevin Hughes

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 4/6/23 1121 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: High Street, Cavendish

VIOLATION: Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Bradley Elliot

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/06/23, at 1120 hours, Troopers were conducting case follow-up in Cavendish, Vermont for reported suspicious activity involving a black pickup truck. During this, Trooper's observed a vehicle matching that description and attempted to stop it for an observed violation. The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene at a high rate of speed, operating in a negligent manner.

Officers with the Chester Police Department later located the truck at a residence on Baltimore Road, in Springfield. Bradley Elliot, 39, was located by Troopers, slumped over in the front seat of the vehicle. Elliot was arrested for Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Criminal DLS. He was ordered to be held on $500 bail and is cited to appear in Windsor County Criminal Court on 4/7/23 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/7/23 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.