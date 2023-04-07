News Release- Case No. 23B1002371- Multiple Charges

There were 979 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,664 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1002371
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Kevin Hughes
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 4/6/23 1121 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: High Street, Cavendish
VIOLATION: Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Bradley Elliot
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/06/23, at 1120 hours, Troopers were conducting case follow-up in Cavendish, Vermont for reported suspicious activity involving a black pickup truck. During this, Trooper's observed a vehicle matching that description and attempted to stop it for an observed violation. The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene at a high rate of speed, operating in a negligent manner.
Officers with the Chester Police Department later located the truck at a residence on Baltimore Road, in Springfield. Bradley Elliot, 39, was located by Troopers, slumped over in the front seat of the vehicle. Elliot was arrested for Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Criminal DLS. He was ordered to be held on $500 bail and is cited to appear in Windsor County Criminal Court on 4/7/23 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/7/23 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.