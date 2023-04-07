Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 979 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,664 in the last 365 days.

News Release- Case No. 23B1002371- Multiple Charges

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1002371

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. Kevin Hughes                           

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 4/6/23 1121 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: High Street, Cavendish

VIOLATION: Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Bradley Elliot                                               

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/06/23, at 1120 hours, Troopers were conducting case follow-up in Cavendish, Vermont for reported suspicious activity involving a black pickup truck. During this, Trooper's observed a vehicle matching that description and attempted to stop it for an observed violation. The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene at a high rate of speed, operating in a negligent manner.

 

Officers with the Chester Police Department later located the truck at a residence on Baltimore Road, in Springfield.  Bradley Elliot, 39, was located by Troopers, slumped over in the front seat of the vehicle.  Elliot was arrested for Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Criminal DLS. He was ordered to be held on $500 bail and is cited to appear in Windsor County Criminal Court on 4/7/23 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  4/7/23 1230 hours           

COURT: Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION:   SSCF  

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

You just read:

News Release- Case No. 23B1002371- Multiple Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more