Build It Live Returns to Bicester on 10 and 11 June 2023

BICESTER, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Visit Build It Live at Bicester Heritage in Oxfordshire on 10 and 11 June, to access a weekend of inspiration, top tips and expert self build property advice all under one roof; making it easier to build your own home, renovate a property or undertake an extension or conversion project.
Build It magazine has been providing expert guidance to self builders and renovators for the past 20 years and all its practical advice is brought to life at the Build It Live exhibitions.
Build It Live also brings together leading suppliers who will be showcasing all the latest innovations which can make your home or renovation the best it can be.
Introduced last year the hugely popular Sustainable Building Products Pavilion will return to the Bicester show again this year.
Whether building from scratch or renovating an old house, if you want a truly sustainable, healthy home, then every aspect of your project needs to be considered in detail – from low-energy design strategies through to the products and finishes that go into both the structural fabric and the internal fit-out. A visit to the Sustainable Building Products Pavilion, in association with The Alliance for Sustainable Building Products (ASBP), is ideal to receive advice and source some of the UK’s best eco products on the market. Listen to free seminars and book free one to one advice sessions with industry experts who can help answer questions relating your own property project.
Listen to free live seminars in the Build It Live theatre. Developed by Build It Magazine’s editorial team, industry experts will give informative demonstrations and answer common questions such as how to find land and secure planning permission, the different routes to managing your project and how to renovate a home with character or update an old house for modern eco living.
Hear from Build It magazine readers who have already realised their self-build dreams: Listen to their stories, ask questions and gain tips on how to avoid common pitfalls.
With heating being a current hot topic, the Heating Advice Clinic has plenty of guidance on the best heating systems available for your home right now together with all the latest information on government grants available for installing air and ground source heat pumps.
Financial experts will be on hand to advise on how to finance your project. They will also have the latest information on government schemes available such as the help to buy loan scheme.
What’s included with a visit to ‘Build It Live’
From cutting-edge products to traditional suppliers and companies, Build It Live offers so much to suit your style and your budget! Understanding the choice of products and deciding which ones are right for you is best done face-to-face so this event showcases thousands of products in one place.
Ask Our Experts
Experts from Build It Magazine will provide FREE impartial guidance on any part of your own project whether it’s a self build, renovation or home extension. Bring along your plans and ideas and save on consultancy fees by asking our experts. It is best to book your one to one appointment when you first arrive at the show.
The Land Zone
Visit the Land Zone, brought to you by PlotBrowser – the online portal dedicated to real building plots. Discover the various routes to finding the right plot for your build. The Land Zone will offer valuable tips for finding land, and you’ll be able to browse live listings currently for sale, which makes it easier to secure your very own piece of land.
Build It Live Clinics and Demonstrations
Several free advice seminars and demonstration clinics will take place through the weekend including:
Sustainable Building Products Pavilion
Visit the Sustainable Building Products Pavilion, in association with The Alliance for Sustainable Building Products (ASBP), to gain advice and source some of the UK’s best eco products on the market.
Where to buy tickets
Tickets are now on sale from the website. The standard ticket price will be £12 per person. Children under 16 are admitted free with an accompanying adult.
Open Saturday between 10am and 5pm and Sunday between 10am and 4.30pm. Tickets are valid on either day or can be used to attend on both days.
