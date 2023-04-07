Speed limit for Highway 11 returns to 45 mph between North Ala Road and Old Volcano Road

Main, News Posted on Apr 6, 2023 in Highways News

HILO – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will increase the speed limit on Volcano Road (Route 11) between the highway’s intersections with North Ala Road and Old Volcano Road, through Kurtistown.

Effective from the installation of the new speed limit signage on Thursday, April 6, the speed limit in the area will be 45 mph in both directions. The speed limit was reduced to 35 mph on Jan. 23, 2023.

After collecting traffic data and input from the community, HDOT will reinstate the previous speed limit. This change will improve traffic flow through the area at an appropriate speed for the rural context of this section of highway.

HDOT thanks the community for its patience and input regarding this transition on Volcano Road (Route 11).

