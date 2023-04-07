Global Feed Amino Acids Market is expected to be valued at US$ 13.34 Billion at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period ending in 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing investments in R&D and innovations of animal feed products are estimated to positively drive the market growth. The Amino Acids Market is expected to grow at a rate of 7.3% during the forecast period. Food Amino Acids Market is expected to be valued at US$ 15.71 billion by 2026

Amino acids are used as bioactive supplements in the animal feed industry because of the many benefits they provide to animals. They improve food digestibility and, in turn, strengthen the immune system, making them essential ingredients in pet food products and veterinary supplements. Animals benefit from feed-grade amino acids because they enhance performance and health and make moving around easier.

Due to factors such as an aging pet population, specialized diets, and unique dietary needs, feed-grade amino acids are predicted to experience high demand in the animal feed industry. As more and more people around the world bring pets into their homes, the demand for pet food and, by extension, amino acids are expected to rise.

The price of soybean oilseeds, wheat, and corn used to produce amino acids has fluctuated significantly in recent years. Due to the rising demand for raw materials in other foods, supplies of amino acids are expected to remain tight over the forecast period.

Short-term factors like rising energy prices exacerbate raw material constraints for amino acid production. Amino acids are often made in countries with poorer economies from cheaper ingredients like cassava or sorghum. These alternatives are less digestible than maize and soybeans.

China is a promising market for expanding companies. Growth in consumer spending, livestock feed industry industrialization, rising farmer awareness, and government support are all factors propelling the regional market forward. The feed industry in China has established joint ventures between Thai company Chiatai Macro and Japanese company Ajinomoto. To meet the demand for high-quality methionine for animal feed, Round-Planc formed a joint venture in Tianjin.

The market for additives used in animal feed in China is governed by law and is subject to registration, permit and supervision, and inspection. The State Ministry of Agriculture and the provincial feed administration offices are responsible for this. There are a lot of rules and regulations that new entrants and investors in China's animal feed additive market need to follow. The government has taken major actions and enacted regulations, such as the Food Safety Law, that have elevated the importance of food safety in the country.

Key Takeaways

The increasing demand for high-quality animal feed protein products and the growing trend of healthy animal nutrition are driving the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is a significant market for feed amino acids, with China and India being the key contributors to the region's growth.

The key players in the market focus on developing sustainable and innovative feed solutions that help improve animal health and welfare while meeting the stringent safety and quality standards set by regulatory authorities.

The market faces challenges, including the volatility of raw material prices and the increasing competition from alternative feed protein sources.

The adoption of new technologies and the growing trend of vertical integration in the animal agriculture sector is expected to create new opportunities for the market.





Competitive Landscape

Due to numerous regional and international players, the feed amino acids market competitive landscape is extremely dispersed. Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Adisseo France SAS, CJ CheilJedang Corporation, and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. are some of this industry's major players.

To keep up with the changing demands of the animal agriculture industry, the major players in the market are working hard to create new and improved feed solutions. They are spending a lot of money on R&D to make their products better and more effective and to create brand-new products that meet the unique requirements of various species of animals.

Market participants use various growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to increase their market share and diversify their product offerings. In 2020, for instance, Evonik Industries AG bought the Feed Additives division from the French biotechnology firm METEX NVISTA to broaden its amino acid-based feed products offering.

To better their supply chain capabilities and meet the rising demand for their products, market players are also investing in developing new manufacturing facilities and distribution networks. There are new openings for businesses to increase their market share and profits thanks to the rising trend of vertical integration in the animal agriculture sector.

Recent Developments

The DSM - Novozyme alliance released HiPhorius in the first month of 2022. It is a new solution for ensuring the long-term viability and financial success of the poultry industry in the face of rising feed protein demand.

Evonik introduced a new product in September 2020 called "GuanAMINO," a guanidinoacetic acid (GAA) product to improve energy metabolism in livestock feed production.

The feed industry in Indonesia received a new product from BASF in March 2019 called Natuphos E. Superior overall stability is provided by Natuphos E, both in the premix and during the severe pelleting process, up to 95°C pelleting temperature, and for 18 months after pelleting.

Key Segments

Feed Amino Acids Industry by Product:

Lysine

Tryptophan

Glutamic Acid

Threonine

Valine

Arginine

L-Histidine

L-Isoleucine

Leucine

Phenylalanine

Feed Amino Acids Industry by Application:

Cattle Dairy Beef Calf

Swine Sow Piglet Others

Poultry Broilers Layers Turkey

Aquaculture Salmon Trout Shrimp Others

Pet Food Dog Cat Others





