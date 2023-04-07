Don't Miss an Opportunity to Apply for $10,000 in Student Scholarships

The Foundation for Global Sports Development (GSD)'s Exceptional Youth Scholarship recognizes high school seniors who demonstrate a commitment to academic excellence and community service. GSD will award a $10,000 scholarship to ten high school seniors who are actively involved in their education and in giving back to their community are encouraged to apply by April 15, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The Foundation for Global Sports Development (GSD)'s Exceptional Youth Scholarship recognizes high school seniors who demonstrate a commitment to academic excellence and community service. GSD will award ten (10) students a one-time, need-based $10,000 scholarship to help offset the costs of attending a four-year university or college in the United States including tuition, housing, books, and other on-campus related expenses.

High school seniors who are actively involved in their education and in giving back to their community are encouraged to apply by April 15, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Applications will be evaluated on academics, character, leadership, and service. For an application to be deemed complete, students must upload all components, including FAFSA forms and school transcripts through Fall 2022.

Must be a high school senior at time of application – Scholarships cannot be deferred

Minimum cumulative GPA: 3.0 (through end of Fall 2022)

Must have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

Must have devoted a minimum of 100 hours to community service, volunteer, or mentorship activities during 4 years of high school

Must be a US citizen or legal resident

"Education is one of our core values, and we believe in the positive impact of lifelong learning and mentorship," said David Ulich, Executive Board Member of The Foundation for Global Sports Development. "We hope the Exceptional Youth Scholarship relieves some of the financial burden of pursuing a degree, letting students focus on their academic and personal growth instead."

About The Foundation for Global Sports Development

Established in 1996, The Foundation for Global Sports Development delivers and supports initiatives that promote accessible, fair, and abuse-free sport for youth, through grants, awards, and educational projects. In 2015, it launched its media division, Sidewinder Films, to inspire and educate audiences through films that highlight remarkable, untold stories of sports and life. Learn more at https://globalsportsdevelopment.org and https://www.sidewinderfilms.org

