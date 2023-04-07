Realogics Sotheby's International Realty Appoints Realty Veteran Tim McCanta To Designated Broker; Consolidates Chief Sales Officer Role To Branch Management

McCanta will be presiding over six Branch Managers and Assistant Branch Managers serving more than 300 licensed real estate professionals for the top-producing brokerage firm.

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (RSIR) has announced the appointment of Tim McCanta as the new Designated Broker, consolidating the Chief Sales Officer role into the existing Branch Managers of the brokerage firm. McCanta will be presiding over six Branch Managers and Assistant Branch Managers serving more than 300 licensed real estate professionals for the top-producing brokerage firm. Stacia Smith, the former Designated Broker for RSIR and Chief Sales Officer Emeritus, also announced her trajectory as an independent High-Performance Coach after recently achieving certification.

"Together, we welcome Tim McCanta to take the helm as Designated Broker of Realogics Sotheby's International Realty," said Dean Jones, President and CEO of RSIR. "Our growth plan includes right-sizing senior leadership and consolidating some centralized roles into regional branch management. It is with tremendous praise that we recognize Stacia Smith for leading succession planning with our brokerage operations, and we fully support her as a valued High-Performance Coach for our company among her other clients across numerous industries."

McCanta is a realty veteran and has held a Managing Broker's License since 1998. He is a Certified Residential Real Estate Broker (CRB) – a designation held by less than 5% of licensed agents. He has been in active branch management for 21 years, including the top franchise office in the world for Coldwell Banker since his prior firm Harper Bond Real Estate, which was acquired in 1999.

"I'm eager to continue growing with RSIR, and this appointment is a welcomed opportunity to lead the brokerage at the highest level," said McCanta. "I'm fortunate to continue the great work Stacia has done at RSIR creating such a phenomenal platform for our agents to thrive."

Stacia Smith, the prior Designated Broker for RSIR since 2018, has assigned her duties and will now serve as Chief Sales Officer Emeritus and a certified coach for the High-Performance Institute. Smith remains licensed with RSIR and intends to offer individual and group coaching services to members of RSIR, as well as other brands.

"Having enjoyed 35 years in practicing real estate and brokerage management, I'm ready to exercise my passion for coaching and professional development across multiple industries. I feel this is the right time for me to do so," said Smith.

During her tenure as the Designated Broker, Smith was responsible for identifying and appointing management to branches, curating the broker care division, establishing the education and transaction management departments, and supporting the talent acquisition team. Among the accolades, Smith was the longest-standing Designated Broker in the firm's 13-year trajectory and led sales volumes from less than $1 billion to more than $3 billion of recent. She also helped establish Realogics Referral Exchange, Inc., a sub-brokerage focused on passive agents seeking to earn commissions on business opportunities without representing buyers or sellers directly.

"RSIR has a tremendous asset in Tim, and he's going to be a supportive and savvy Designated Broker for the firm," adds Smith. "Parting ways is always bittersweet, but I know the agents and staff are in great hands. I would know because this team was hand selected and so carefully curated over the years."

While RSIR is not the largest residential real estate brand in the Pacific Northwest, its agents consistently represent the highest average asking prices, buying and selling prices, and they generate the greatest aggregated home sales listing volumes and sales productivity on a per-agent basis. The firm does so with the highest percentage of producing agents, the highest retained commission rates, and among the lowest days on market when compared to the top ten largest brands, according to Trendgraphix research in 2023.

"RSIR has enjoyed a bounty of talent over its remarkable 13-year history, and such excellence is clearly demonstrated by the company they keep and the results they continuously create," said Cal Lyford, Regional Vice President of Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates, LLC – the franchisor of RSIR. "I look forward to working alongside Tim as he ascends in his position at RSIR, and I know Stacia will excel in her trajectory as a high-performance business coach. She offers a timely and significant business resource that will be well received by our industry."

About Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (RSIR) (https://www.rsir.com)

A leading global sales and marketing brokerage firm in the Pacific Northwest, RSIR is a boutique real estate firm of 300+ brokers, with service branches in downtown Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Bellevue, Kirkland, Mercer Island, and Madison Park. RSIR is a leading project marketing specialist throughout the Puget Sound region. The firm was recognized again in 2022 by The Puget Sound Business Journal among the region's "Top 100 Largest Private Companies"; "Fastest-Growing Private Companies"; "Largest Family-Owned Companies"; "Middle Market Fast 50"; and "Largest Residential Real Estate Brands". RSIR is one of the top 20 largest affiliates within the United States for the Sotheby's International Real Estate network according to Real Trends survey in 2022.

