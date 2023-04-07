There were 1,061 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,786 in the last 365 days.
Spring Reawakening: Iranians Gather to Honor Sizdabedar in New York's Cultural Celebration
April 07, 2023, 06:30 GMT
Rediscovering Roots: A Day of Joy, Tradition, and Community for Iranians in the Big Apple
MELVILLE, NY, USA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On the thirteenth day of the Farvardi month in the Iranian calendar, Iranians all over the world celebrate Sizdabedar, a major holiday in the Nowruz festivities. This year, many Iranians from New York came together to celebrate Sizdabedar at Eisenhower Park, and the event was made even more special by the Iranian American Society of New York, Inc. (IAS), which organized a free event and invited DJ Shadi to celebrate and dance with the crowd.
The article was written by Matthew Moghaddam from Adlogic, who beautifully captures the essence of this important cultural celebration.
Sizdabedar is a holiday with ancient roots in Iranian culture. It is said that on the thirteenth day of Nowruz, the day of auspiciousness, ancient Iranians walked to the garden to celebrate the beginning of spring and the renewal of nature. To ward off bad luck, they would tie knots in blades of grass and throw them into a river or stream. This practice is still observed today, with many Iranians spending the day outdoors and consuming lettuce and spinach in a variety of dishes, with "Ash Reshteh" being a particular favorite.
In New York, the celebration of Sizdabedar was a vibrant and exciting event, with many Iranians from the city and Long Island coming together to celebrate their culture and traditions. The event was made possible by the Iranian American Society of New York, Inc. (IAS), a non-profit organization that promotes and celebrates Iranian culture in the New York area. They organized a free event in Eisenhower Park, providing the perfect space for families and friends to come together and celebrate this important holiday.
One of the highlights of the event was the performance of DJ Shadi, who kept the crowd entertained with his music and energy. People of all ages danced and celebrated together, making the day even more memorable. The event also featured a variety of activities and performances, including traditional Iranian dance, poetry recitations, and games for children.
As the sun began to set on the park, families and friends gathered to share a meal and continue their celebrations. It was a day filled with joy, laughter, and a sense of community, as Iranians from all over the region came together to celebrate their culture and traditions.
In conclusion, Sizdabedar is an important holiday in the Iranian calendar and a major event in the Nowruz festivities. It celebrates the renewal of nature and the beginning of spring, and is observed by Iranians all over the world. In New York, the celebration of Sizdabedar was made even more special by the Iranian American Society of New York, Inc. (IAS), who organized a free event in Eisenhower Park and invited DJ Shadi to entertain the crowd. It was a day of joy, celebration, and community, and a wonderful reminder of the importance of cultural traditions and coming together to celebrate them.
