Hansen’s bipartisan anti-doxing bill passes WA Senate

OLYMPIA — The Washington State Senate passed House Bill 1335 today, a significant first step in combatting the rise of hate-based incidents throughout the state. Introduced by State Rep. Drew Hansen (D-Bainbridge Island), the bill prohibits individuals from publicly disclosing personally identifiable information with the intent to harass, intimidate, or otherwise cause harm.

“Doxing causes real harm,” said Hansen. “It is scary to have all the personal details of your life suddenly put out there as a call to others to harass or intimidate you. This bill creates a civil cause of action so that if someone doxes you with the intent to cause harm, and they do cause harm, you have a path to seek justice. And frankly, I think it’s long overdue.”

Law enforcement agencies in Washington reported at least 576 hate crimes in 2021 alone, the highest number in over 20 years. According to the Anti-Defamation League-Pacific Northwest, Washington state has also seen a 44% increase in anti-Semitic incidents over the last two years, outpacing the national average. Although HB 1335 isn’t restricted to just hate-based incidents, the bill represents one piece of a larger effort by Hansen to address this increase in hate crimes, threats, harassment, and vandalism.

Hansen also secured $500,000 in the House budget proposal to provide nonprofit security grants to places of worship that have been targeted by coordinated threats and vandalism. The ADL has tracked nearly 30 hate-based incidents at places of worship across Washington since 2019, including bomb threats, vandalism, and harassment from violent extremists. These grants will allow places of worship to install cameras or other security devices, allowing families to worship safely.

“Having worked with numerous constituents that have had their personal information weaponized for the purpose of intimidating, silencing, and harming them, we have seen firsthand just how important HB 1335 is for people in our state,” said Stephen Paolini, Associate Regional Director for Anti-Defamation League Pacific Northwest. “Unfortunately, this tactic has increasingly become a tool of choice for members of violent extremist groups and individuals motivated by hate and bigotry to target marginalized communities and all Washingtonians. In sponsoring and working tirelessly to pass this legislation, Representative Hansen has sent a strong message to victims of doxing, bigotry and violence that Washington will be no place for hate.”

HB 1335 passed the Senate on a bipartisan vote of 40 to 7. The bill will now return to the House for final concurrence before being sent to the governor’s desk for his signature.

A video of Hansen speaking about the bill can be found by clicking here.

# # #