MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, March 27, 2023, to Monday, April 3, 2023

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, March 27, 2023, through Monday, April 3, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 32 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, March 27, 2023

A Ruger EC9S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 16th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-047-017

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Sean Smith, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana. CCN: 23-048-110

Wednesday, March 29, 2023

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 4th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-048-362

A SCCY CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5100 block of Sheriff Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Donovan Davis, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-048-662

A Glock 19 9mm handgun was recovered in the 200 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-048-681

Thursday, March 30, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Taurus .38 Special .38 caliber handgun were recovered in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-045-097

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 17th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Xavier Valentine, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-049-127

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: A 17-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-049-224

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Otis Gossett, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-049-232

Friday, March 31, 2023

A 5.56 caliber “Ghost Gun” rifle was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-049-559

A Smith & Wesson 40SD .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Canal Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-049-596

A Glock 43X 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Virginia Avenue, Southwest. CCN: 23-049-741

A Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Nathan Brodie, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, No Permit, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 23-049-797

Saturday, April 1, 2023

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Neris Escobar, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 23-049-953

A Smith & Wesson EZ Shields 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Cameron Foreman, of Odenton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-049-966

A Kahr CW40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5100 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Davon Smith, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-050-200

A Hi-Point C9 9mm handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Dashaun Wilson, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and No Permit. CCN: 23-050-360

Sunday, April 2, 2023

A Radical Firearms RF-15 .38 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Devin Rudd, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Rifle Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 23-050-451

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Carlos Marquez Ventura, of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-050-485

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-050-588

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Jefferson Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-050-697

A CZ Shadow 2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Iyarna Matrice Anderson, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-046-943

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Calvin Cherry Jr, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered of Ammunition, Possession of A Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession With the Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine while Armed, Possession With the Intent to Distribute Cocaine while Armed, Possession With the Intent to Distribute PCP while Armed, Possession With the Intent to Distribute Marijuana While Armed. CCN: 23-050-816

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of Nash Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Zion Adamson, of Capital Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-050-856

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old DeJuan Blunt, of Northwest, DC, and 22-year-old Nakia Brown, of Capital Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 23-050-954

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Ivan Blake, of Northwest, DC, for Leaving After Colliding, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Misuse of Tags, Bench Warrant, and No Permit. CCN: 23-051-003

Monday, April 3, 2023

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Deandre Davis, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-047-594

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Ross Allen, II, of Southwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-051-378

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###