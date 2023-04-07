SABESP – MATERIAL FACT - Extraordinary Tariff Revision Result and Annual Tariff Readjustment

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, in continuity to the Material Facts released on December 21, 2022 and February 16, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, the São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo) released Resolution nº 1,394/2023 related to the Extraordinary Tariff Revision and the Resolution nº 1,395/2023, which presents the new tariff values, authorizing the Company to apply a total tariff readjustment of 9.5609% to its current tariffs, result of the following composition:
• Inflation Index (February/2022 to February/2023) of 5.5964%;
• Efficiency fator (X fator) of 0.2142%;
• General Quality Index (GQI 2023) of 0.1280% to be discounted;
• Result of the Extraodinary Tariff Revision of 5.5532%;
• Compensatory Adjustment (referring to FY2021) of 1.4040% to be discounted.
Along with the Resolutions, the respective Final Technical Notes were disclosed. The documents are available on ARSESP website or on the links:
The Resolution with the new tariff charts will be published in the São Paulo State Official Gazette (Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo) and will become effective on May 10, 2023. The tariff charts will be available on Sabesp’s website, www.sabesp.com.br and at the Company’s customer service centers.
