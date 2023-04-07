Local Author Anita Wills to Host Book Reading & Signing of Minqua Unami Okehocking & the Down River Nations

Author Anita L. Wills

Author Anita wills returns to Hometown for Book Reading and signing of latest book Minqua Unami Okehocking & the Down River Nations

Minqua Unami Ockehocking & The Down River Nations tells of the Indigenous People who occupied the North and Southeastern regions of what is now America.” — Anita L. Wills

WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Minqua Unami Okehocking & the Down River Nations is a Non Fiction Historical book, detailing the lives of Natives residing throughout the Eastern WoodlaCnds. Ms. Wills researched and documented her family history which spans thousands of years in America back to Spain in Europe Mali in Africa Canada and South America. In the pages of Minqua Unami Okehocking is a continuation of the history and historical figures entangled in her lines. Her lines are Native European and African. Ms. Wills Ancestors were the indigenous occupants of the region for at least 10,000 years before Colonization. In over 30 years she traced her Native African and European Ancestors back thousands of years to Africa Spain and throughout Europe. She utilized a combination of DNA and Research using the Oral History passed to her by her mother.

The book reading and signing will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at the Chester County Historical Society at the West Chester Friends Meeting House. Ms. Wills will be reading excerpts from her book and the presentation will include a Power Point Presentation. She will be available to answer questions and sign copies of the book after the presentation. Ms. Wills will also sign previously purchased books which are available through Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble.

Ms. Wills was born and raised in Coatesville Pennsylvania and resides in the San Francisco Bay Area. She is a local author and historian who has been researching and writing about the history of Chester County and the surrounding area for over 30 years. She is passionate about sharing the history of the region and is excited to share the books she has written about her hometown. She is also the Author of Notes and Documents of Free Persons of Color, Pieces of the Quilt the Mosaic of an African American Family, Black Minqua the Life and Times of Henry Green, Along the Rappahannock Homeland of the Nanzattico Indian Nation, and A Nation of Flaws JustUs in the Homeland.

This event is open to the public. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event. For more information; contact Jennifer L. Green, Director of Education Chester County History Center, (610) 692-4800 ext. 202; jgreen@mycchc.org; https://mycchc.org. Author Anita Wills can be contacted at anitawills@alwpub.com, website awillspub.com.

