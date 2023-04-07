Celebrate San Francisco's Vibrant Spirit with the Ultimate 415 Day Pub Crawl

The City by the Bay is gearing up for its favorite unofficial holiday, 415 Day. To celebrate everything that makes San Francisco unique, CrawlSF and Funcheap have partnered up to bring the biggest 415 Day celebration to the city with an unforgettable pub crawl on Saturday, April 15 from 4PM to 10PM.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join the city's biggest bash as CrawlSF and Funcheap present the highly-anticipated 415 Day Pub Crawl, a lively celebration of everything that makes San Francisco special. Scheduled for Saturday, April 15, from 4PM to 10PM, the event will feature an exhilarating blend of San Francisco style, cultural references, and an unforgettable journey through some of the city's best-loved bars.

San Francisco's 415 Day is a unique local celebration that pays homage to the city's renowned 415 area code. With its roots dating back to the 1970s, this special day has become a cherished tradition for locals who come together to honor the diverse culture, creativity, and charm of the City by the Bay. This year's 415 Day Pub Crawl promises to be the ultimate tribute to San Francisco's rich history and vibrant spirit.

Ticket prices for the 415 Day Pub Crawl start at just $12, increasing as the event draws closer. Each ticket includes admission to the event, drink specials, access to live DJ sets, free entry to participating bars, and exclusive party favors. To secure your tickets, visit the event website at https://crawlsf.com/event/415-day-pub-crawl/.

The 415 Day Pub Crawl kicks off at Mayes Oyster House (1233 Polk Street, San Francisco, CA 94123), where attendees can check in, collect their wristbands, and receive their pub crawl maps. From there, revelers can embark on a memorable journey through some of San Francisco's best bars, including Wreck Room, California Jacks, Barley, Amsterdam Cafe, McTeagues, Decodance, El Lopo, Route 101, Lush Lounge, and more!

This unparalleled celebration is the perfect opportunity for locals and visitors alike to immerse themselves in San Francisco's unique atmosphere, making new friends and memories as they navigate the city's iconic streets. Don't miss out on this unforgettable tribute to the heart and soul of San Francisco – grab your tickets now and join the party!

For more information on the 415 Day Pub Crawl, visit the event microsite at https://415crawl.com/. Follow CrawlSF and Funcheap on social media for the latest updates and announcements.

About CrawlSF:

CrawlSF is a premier event organizer in San Francisco, specializing in pub crawls, themed parties, and unique experiences that showcase the city's vibrant nightlife and culture.

About Funcheap:

Funcheap is a go-to resource for discovering the best of San Francisco's events, activities, and deals, helping locals and visitors uncover the city's hidden gems and make the most of their time in the Bay Area.

