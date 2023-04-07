Ultra-low Temperature (ULT) Freezers Global Market Report 2023: Universal Demand for High-Efficiency Products Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultra-low Temperature (ULT) Freezers Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ultra-low temperature freezers (ULT freezers) are among the most crucial equipment used in the healthcare sector to preserve biological samples, drugs, pathogens, and others.

ULT freezers are designed to operate between -460C to -860C. Thus, ultra-low temperature freezers have become highly popular in medical and R&D sectors to effectively preserve drugs, body organs, and blood samples among others. Rising incidences of cancer and other infectious diseases are one of the prominent factors stimulating market growth.

According to product type, the market is segmented into the chest and upright ultra-low temperature freezers. Upright freezers dominated the market in 2021, owing to higher reliability and sophisticated design. Industry players are concentrating more on reducing energy consumption and further enhancing product design. Subsequently, the segment would retain its dominance in the market over the forecast period. Cost-effectiveness coupled with the high storage capacity provided by chest freezers is estimated to ensure high segment growth worldwide during the forecast period. However, high energy consumption and manufacturing cost are some of the challenges for the market.

Rising investment towards life science research & development of orphan drugs is positively impacting the ULT freezers market growth. Presence of organizations (including Bills and Melinda), and funding for effective research to cure widespread diseases is further expected to drive the ULT market in coming years. Technological advancement in ULT freezers including mobility, natural refrigerants, and provision for maintaining temperature uniformity has ensured strong penetration of this equipment across the world.

Growing adoption of personalized medicines is also one of the most promising factors, influencing the demand for ultra-low temperature freezers. Similarly, the rising demand for high-value pharmaceutical storage from hospitals, blood banks, and research & academic institutes is another important factor supporting the market growth. Presence of microprocessor control panels coupled with air filters are some additive factors, stimulating market growth. Furthermore, growing awareness about blood donation camps and body organ donations also has a significant contribution to ULT freezers market growth.

Major drivers of ultra-low temperature freezers:

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Universal demand for high-efficiency products

Growing investments in life science research

Growing emphasis on temperature uniformity

Major restraint of ultra-low temperature freezers:

High initial costs and expensive maintenance

Market Segmentation

Type

Chest freezers

Upright freezers

Technology

Application

Blood & Blood products

Bio-banks

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Academic & Research Institutes

Forensic & Genomics Research

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Ultra-low Temperature (ULT) Freezers market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2031.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Ultra-low Temperature (ULT) Freezers market?

Which is the largest regional market for Ultra-low Temperature (ULT) Freezers market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Ultra-low Temperature (ULT) Freezers market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Ultra-low Temperature (ULT) Freezers market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Ultra-low Temperature (ULT) Freezers Market: Competitive Analysis

4. Ultra-low Temperature (ULT) Freezers Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

5. Ultra-low Temperature (ULT) Freezers Market: By Type, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

6. Ultra-low Temperature (ULT) Freezers Market: By Technology, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

7. Ultra-low Temperature (ULT) Freezers Market: By Application, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

8. North America Ultra-low Temperature (ULT) Freezers Market, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

9. UK and European Union Ultra-low Temperature (ULT) Freezers Market, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

10. Asia Pacific Ultra-low Temperature (ULT) Freezers Market, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

11. Latin America Ultra-low Temperature (ULT) Freezers Market, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

12. Middle East and Africa Ultra-low Temperature (ULT) Freezers Market, 2021-2031, USD (Million)

13. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Eppendorf AG

PHC Holdings Corporation (Panasonic Healthcare)

Azbil Telstar, S.L.

Arctiko A/S

Labcold Ltd.

Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd.

Haier Biomedical

Global Cooling Inc.

Helmer Scientific

