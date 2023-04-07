T3 Sixty's 2023 Real Estate Almanac Tech 200 Recognizes Likely.AI for its Innovative Predictive Marketing AI-powered solutions

Seattle, WA - Likely.AI, the leading real estate AI company, has been recognized in T3 Sixty's Tech 200 Real Estate Almanac 2023 for its AI-powered products in predictive marketing and automated consumer engagement. Likely.AI's Likely Seller Farm License and REfresh Engine have been listed in the Top of the Funnel and Middle of the Funnel categories, respectively.

The Likely Seller Farm License by Likely.AI is an AI-enabled product that empowers real estate agents to work smarter by predicting which properties are likely to be on the market soon. With monthly updates, the license provides access to all the likely sellers within the licensed farm area, enabling agents to grow their database of contacts likely to need help with real estate. With an impressive 1 in 10 model accuracy, agents can be the first to know who is thinking of selling and spend less time making more money. The Likely Seller Farm License is a game-changer for agents looking to stay ahead of the competition and optimize their marketing spend.

Likewise, the REfresh Engine by Likely.AI is a cutting-edge product designed for real estate businesses to ensure they capture all the opportunities from within their contact database. Leveraging the power of AI prediction and monitoring technology, REfresh Engine enriches your contacts with up-to-date and accurate information, maximizes your potential with AI-scored contacts, and keeps you ahead of the competition with automated event notifications. With ChatGPT's integration, you can also get personalized, context-specific content to enhance your customer engagement. REfresh Engine is the ultimate cheat code for real estate businesses looking to stay on top of their game and outshine the competition.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by T3 Sixty in two categories of their prestigious Tech 200 2023 Real Estate Almanac," said Brad McDaniel, CEO of Likely.AI. "At Likely.AI, we are committed to delivering innovative AI-powered products that empower real estate agents and brokers to laser-focus their time and marketing dollars on homeowners primed to take action. Being listed in the T3 Sixty's Tech 200 is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team."

The Tech 200 is an annual identification of the residential real estate brokerage industry's best-in-class tech products designed to help brokers, teams, and agents better identify, evaluate and choose the technologies that will help them grow and streamline their businesses. Based on its extensive consulting practice and thorough research, T3 Sixty selected 199 leading products from 78 companies for the 2023 Tech 200. The publication identifies a max of 5 best-in-class products in each grouping of the T3 Tech Landscape

Each product is mapped across the T3 Tech Landscape, a framework that organizes industry technology products by how brokerages, teams and agents actually use them in their businesses. This means separating the tools into functional categories, defined by where they fit into the real estate process or where they land in the consumer sales funnel. The landscape includes six sections and 42 groupings in the following organization: Top of the Funnel, Middle of the Funnel, Bottom of the Funnel, Post Funnel, Business Systems, and Platforms.

"We are proud to recognize Likely.AI's innovative products in the Top of the Funnel and Middle of the Funnel categories," said Travis Saxton, EVP Technology of T3 Sixty. "Their Likely Seller Farm License and REfresh Engine are leading the way in predictive marketing and automated consumer engagement in the real estate industry. We are excited to see how Likely.AI continues to drive the industry forward with their AI-powered solutions."

