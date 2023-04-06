Việt Nam, Russia leaders stress bilateral ties, wish to deepen cooperation

VIETNAM, April 6 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam does not take sides but chooses justice and righteous cases and strives to be friends with all countries for peace and development, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính told Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko on Thursday.

The Russian official is visiting Việt Nam as he co-chaired the 24th meeting of the Việt Nam-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation.

During the reception for the Russian leader in Hà Nội, PM Chính said that Việt Nam consistently implements an independent and autonomous foreign policy, diversifies its partnerships and strives to be a good friend and reliable partner of other countries, as well as a responsible member of the international community, working towards peace, friendship, cooperation, and development both regionally and globally.

PM Chính emphasised that the Vietnamese government always values long-standing friendship and good cooperation in the spirit of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Russia.

Việt Nam always remembers the Russian people's assistance to the Vietnamese during difficult times.

The Vietnamese Government is committed to promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, including economic and trade cooperation, investment, science and technology, education and training, culture, tourism and sports, for the benefit of both countries and to strengthen the bond between the two peoples, PM Chính said.

The two sides noted with pleasure the progresses and achievements in bilateral ties, especially in political relations and traditional cooperation fields.

Russian Deputy PM said that the Russian government considers Việt Nam as one of its key partners in the region and that Russia shares Việt Nam’s view on respecting international law, the United Nations Charter and ensuring the interests of both sides.

He expressed the desire for both sides to maintain contact and exchange to resolve issues timely and propose measures to implement bilateral cooperation.

PM Chính lauded the outcomes of the 24th Inter-Governmental Commission meeting and stressed that the two sides must work towards raising the two-way trade and expand cooperation and investments into other fields such as disease prevention and control, climate change, clean energy, and e-Government.

PM Chính expressed his gratitude to the leaders and government of Russia for their attention to and for creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to do business, live and study stably in Russia.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese Government leader also sent his greetings and well wishes to his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Deputy PM and Vietnamese counterpart Trần Hồng Hà co-chaired the meeting of the commission, where the two sides reviewed the proposed measures to push forward ties in economy and trade, investment, science and technology, culture and tourism, as well as timely resolve any issues and obstacles in some cooperation projects.

In the economic and trade sector, both sides agreed to effectively implement the Việt Nam-Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement, creating opportunities for accessing each other's markets, especially for goods that both sides have strengths and do not compete directly.

In the field of education and training, both sides agreed to soon sign an agreement on education based on the 2005 Agreement, organise the second Việt Nam-Russia University Rectors Forum, and cooperate in teaching Vietnamese and Russian languages.

In the field of culture and sports, both sides agreed to organise Russian Cultural Days in Việt Nam in 2023, further implement the Cultural Cooperation Programme for the 2022-2024 period, and strengthen cooperation in high-achievement sports.

Both officials emphasised the wish for the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Russia to continue to develop and deepen.

The Russian Deputy PM said that Russia considers Việt Nam an important partner in the region. — VNS