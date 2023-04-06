Portable Blenders Global Market Report 2023: Rising Popularity of Smoothies and Shakes Amongst Health-Conscious Consumers Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable Blenders Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028FSegmented By Material, By Capacity, By Price Range, By Distribution Channel, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global portable blenders market's growth has been fueled by the rising demand for healthy foods and beverages because people are adopting healthier lifestyles.

Moreover, rapid urbanization with high disposable income and a large working population are some of the critical factors boosting the market across the globe.

The rise in fitness enthusiasts, the adoption of healthy eating practices, and increased convenience are significant drivers of the global portable blender market. The availability of several models in various sizes, shapes, and manufacturers at every level contributes to higher growth. In a survey of portable electronic devices, 40% reported using portable electronic devices (PEDs), of which iPads were the most used devices among various portable devices; therefore, people are considering devices that are easy to carry, due to which portable blenders demand is increasing globally.

Rapid urbanization, enhanced lifestyles, shifting food consumption habits, and hectic consumer schedules have contributed to increased portable blender sales throughout the years. The growing demand for portable kitchen equipment in urban regions with a large working population has seen a considerable increase in the market for portable blenders. Other reasons driving the need for portable blenders in the global market are:

Their affordability

High charging limits

Longer run times

Reduced energy consumption due to their low wattage and voltage

Rising Popularity of Smoothies and Shakes Amongst Health-Conscious Consumers Fueling the Market Growth

Due to the high prices of smoothies and juices in stores, the growing popularity of smoothies and shakes among health-conscious customers has led to broader penetration of portable blenders in their lifestyle. These portable blenders are emerging as a practical option for consumers looking for affordable methods of enjoying nutritious and personalized drinks as people search for tasty, healthy methods to stay nourished when heading out of the house.

Rise in Dual Income Households Worldwide Driving the Market Growth

Demand for products has been growing due to the rise of dual-income households worldwide. Over 55% of homes in the United States have two earners, according to a YouGov PLC study. Similarly, according to the Modern Families Index, over 75% of households in the U.K. were dual earners. As a result, it is anticipated that during the forecast years, the demand for such products will rise in these nations due to the rising number of dual-income households.

Rising Inclination of People Towards the Usage of Small Appliances Enhancing the Market Growth

The demand for portable blenders has been positively impacted by people's increasing desire to use small portable appliances for cooking, health, and wellness after the pandemic scenario around the world. The NPD Group reports that during the week ending March 14, 2020, sales of small appliances increased by 8%. People are also spending more time in the kitchen than eating out, resulting in a substantial increase in the sales of small kitchen appliances like portable blenders. As portable juicers are made simpler and faster, they are developed for short grab-and-go operations, driving the demand for portable blenders.

Report Scope:

In this report, the global portable blenders market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

Portable Blenders Market, By Material:

Portable Blenders Market, By Capacity:

Portable Blenders Market, By Price Range:

Portable Blenders Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Multi-Branded Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Portable Blenders Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

United Kingdom

Netherlands

Poland

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Vietnam

Malaysia

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Egypt

UAE

Turkey

South Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer Analysis (B2C Model Analysis)

5. Global Portable Blenders Outlook

6. Asia-Pacific Portable Blenders Market Outlook

7. North America Portable Blenders Market Outlook

8. Europe Portable Blenders Market Outlook

9. Middle East & Africa Portable Blenders Market Outlook

10. South America Portable Blenders Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.1.1. Rising Popularity of Smoothies and Shakes amongst Health-Conscious Consumers

11.1.2. Rising Inclination of People Towards the Usage of Small Appliances

11.1.3. Rise in Dual Income Households across the Globe

11.2. Challenges

11.2.1. Difficult to Use Stiff Foods and Very Thick Liquids, Especially in Big Batches

11.2.2. Less Durability of Portable Blenders

12. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Portable Blenders

13. Market Trends & Developments

13.1. Availability of Easy Charging

13.2. Low Wattage & Voltage Consumption with High Charging Limits

13.3. Cost Effective with High Charging Limits

13.4. Availability in Different Sizes and Shapes

13.5. Easy Availability of Portable Blenders on Ecommerce's Platforms

14. Porter's Five Forces Model

15. SWOT Analysis

16. Competitive Landscape

17. Strategic Recommendations/Action Plan

18. About Us & Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Cuisinart Corporation (Cuisinart)

HK ULIKE Trade Co., Ltd. (Pop Babies)

TOPQSC

Sunbeam Products, Inc. (Oster)

Guangdong Deqi Electrical Appliances Industrial Co., Ltd (BILACA)

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

BHRS Group (Large Appliances) (Keyton)

Little bees

Blendjet Inc.

Caliber Brands, India . (NutriBullet)

