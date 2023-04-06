Submit Release
CWB announces election of directors

EDMONTON, AB, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Western Bank CWB today announced that all nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular mailed to shareholders prior to the Annual Meeting were elected as directors of CWB. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held yesterday at CWB's Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders are set out below.

Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the 10 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of CWB:

Nominee

Votes For   

% Votes  
For 

Votes Withheld  

% Votes  
Withheld  

Andrew J. Bibby

53,491,910

98.95

568,652

1.05

Marie Y. Delorme

52,809,026

97.68

1,251,536

2.32

Maria Filippelli

52,835,150

97.73

1,225,412

2.27

Christopher H. Fowler

53,566,787

99.09

493,775

0.91

Linda M.O. Hohol

51,621,704

95.49

2,438,858

4.51

E. Gay Mitchell

53,816,602

99.55

243,960

0.45

Sarah A. Morgan-Silvester   

53,103,275

98.23

957,287

1.77

Margaret J. Mulligan

52,809,975

97.69

1,250,587

2.31

Irfhan A. Rawji

53,376,870

98.74

683,692

1.26

Ian M. Reid

51,423,664

95.12

2,636,898

4.88


About CWB Financial Group

CWB is the only full-service financial institution in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of businesses and their owners. We provide nation-wide full-service business and personal banking, specialized financing, comprehensive wealth management offerings, and trust services. Our teams deliver a uniquely proactive and differentiated level of service to clients in targeted industries where we have deep expertise. Clients choose CWB for our highly personalized service, specialized expertise, customized solutions and faster response times. 

As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). We are firmly committed to the responsible creation of value for all our stakeholders and our approach to sustainability will support our continued success. Learn more at www.cwb.com.

