Wolf trapper education class coming to Soda Springs on April 15

Anyone intending to trap wolves in Idaho must attend wolf trapper education prior to buying wolf trapping tags, and there is a wolf trapper class coming up in Soda Springs!

The class will be held at the Caribou County Fire Station located at 645 East 2nd West in Soda Springs on Saturday, April 15.  The class will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Wolf trapper education is taught by a certified wolf-trapping instructor who will cover wolf trapping regulations, ethics, and trapping methods. 

Please note that anyone intending to trap wolves that did NOT hold an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 is required to take BOTH trapper and wolf-trapper education.

Class registration can be completed online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education or by stopping by any regional Fish and Game office for assistance.  The cost of the course is $9.75. 

For more information about any of the trapper and hunter education programs in Idaho or specific classes in the Southeast Region, please contact the regional Fish and Game office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703.

