Las Vegas Creative Design Firm, Destinations by Designs, & American Place join forces to create The Temporary Casino

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Destinations by Design (DBD), a Las Vegas, Nevada creative design and event production company partnered with Full House Resorts, Inc. to create a large temporary casino experience located just outside of Chicago in Waukegan, IL. The Temporary Casino by American Place began development in February of 2022 when Full House Resorts, Inc. approached DBD to build a temporary casino that could withstand Northeastern Illinois weather, for 3 years while they built the permanent American Place Casino.

After a year of research, including hundreds of miles of travel and planning, ground broke on building a 70,000 sq ft tented casino with 1,000 slot machines, 50 gaming tables, 3 seated dining areas, and more. The Temporary Casino included intricate designs such as massive metal tree branches, hanging vines, upside-down Canoes, paddles, and basket lighting and more were suspending from the ceiling were created to generate the feeling of being on a summer lake adventure.

Destinations by Design also created the complete design for two of the three sit-down restaurants. At Asia-Azteca, DBD created two huge 3D printed statues of two dragons. These designs and the rest of the restaurant were inspired by the cuisine in the theme of Asian and Latin fusion. The walls are lined with custom printed graphics and murals to compliment the functional counters, tables, and benches, which DBD also created.

L'Americain was the other restaurant at The Temporary Casino designed by DBD. Maintaining the theme of American beauty and a lake-side setting, DBD was able to create an open concept dining space. Much like the overall design of the casino, benches, tables, counters, shelving, and wall décor were all created to ensure a cohesive and unique aesthetic.

DBD also designed the casino’s main bar, entrances, and overall floorplan. The Temporary Casino opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening night celebration on February 17th, 2023. Destinations by Design planned and produced the overall festivities, including a VIP lounge, live entertainment, and immersive activations. Full House Resorts, based in Las Vegas, has historically facilitated the creation of its gaming facilities with innovation and regional markets in mind and thanks to Destinations by Design, The Temporary Casino is no exception.

