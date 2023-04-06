Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,804 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - UPDATE - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, April 6, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Montréal, Quebec

11:45 a.m.

The Prime Minister and the Mayor of Montréal, Valérie Plante, will meet with workers cleaning up damage from the storm that impacted communities across Quebec.


12:05 p.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a media scrum with the Mayor of Montréal, Valérie Plante.


1:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend a briefing at the Hydro-Québec Command Centre. The Premier of Quebec, François Legault, will also be in attendance.


Montana, United States of America

Personal


This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/06/c4468.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Media Advisory - UPDATE - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, April 6, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more