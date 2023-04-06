Media Advisory - UPDATE - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, April 6, 2023

There were 1,214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,804 in the last 365 days.
OTTAWA, ON, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Montréal, Quebec
|
|
|
11:45 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister and the Mayor of Montréal, Valérie Plante, will meet with workers cleaning up damage from the storm that impacted communities across Quebec.
|
|
|
12:05 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will hold a media scrum with the Mayor of Montréal, Valérie Plante.
|
|
|
1:15 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend a briefing at the Hydro-Québec Command Centre. The Premier of Quebec, François Legault, will also be in attendance.
|
|
|
Montana, United States of America
|
|
|
Personal
|
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/06/c4468.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.