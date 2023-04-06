Milk Protein Isolate Global Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Infant Formula Bolsters Growth

There were 1,214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,871 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Milk Protein Isolate Market Size, Share, Trends, By Filtration Method, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Milk Protein Isolate market is forecast to reach USD 3.45 Billion by 2030, according to a new report.
The market is primarily driven by an increase in demand from the sports nutrition, functional food & beverages, and infant formula industries.
Milk Protein Isolate is a protein product with a high protein content. It is produced by separating the curds from milk through an ultrafiltration process and then adding salt to preserve it. The final product has a very high protein content, making it ideal for use in sports nutrition products and as a dietary supplement.
The booming sports nutrition industry is a key driver of the Milk Protein Isolate market. MPIs are widely used in sports nutrition products as they provide an excellent source of protein and are easily digested by the body. The growing popularity of fitness and health consciousness among consumers is driving demand for sports nutrition products, which in turn is boosting the growth of the MPI market.
Milk protein isolate is available in a powder form and can be used in a variety of food and beverage applications such as bakery, confectionary, dairy, and others. It is a complete protein and contains all the essential amino acids required by the human body. Milk protein isolate is a highly nutritious and easily digestible product.
Milk Protein Isolates provide a base of dietetic products due to their nutrient-rich profile and bioactive substances. MPIs are cost-effective as compared to whey protein isolates and are an excellent source of protein for sportspersons, bodybuilders, and other athletes. As per the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), the global milk protein isolate market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 6% from 2019 to 2025.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, the author have segmented into the global Milk Protein Isolate market on the basis of filtration method, application, distribution channel, and region:
Filtration Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
