CORT Wins CHPA Associate Partner of the Year Award

CORT, the nation's leading provider of furniture rental and transition services, was recently awarded the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA) 2023 Tower of Excellence Award for Associate Partner of the Year. The award recognizes CORT's commitment to service and excellence in the industry and the support they deliver to CHPA provider and agency members.

"We're pleased to be recognized as Associate Partner of the Year by an organization whose mission we firmly believe in and have supported over the years," said Jeff Reich, CORT's Vice President of National Accounts. "This award is a true reflection of the dedication from our team and their commitment to service excellence to move the industry forward."

CORT has been involved with CHPA as a Gold Key sponsor of the association and a Visionary sponsor of CHPA's annual conference for more than 10 years. Together, CORT's entire team of strategic account executives that serve the corporate housing industry, have a combined 95 years of industry experience while serving at CORT (and well over 100 years including time before CORT), and they are all CCHP accredited through CHPA. These employees include:

Jeff Reich, Vice President of National Accounts, 28 years of industry experience. Jeff has served on the CHPA Board of Directors since 2020 and will continue serving for the next three years.

Dan Daly, Strategic Account Executive, CCHP, 20 years of industry experience.

Joe Ballman, Strategic Account Executive, CCHP, 25 years of industry experience.

Cindy Fitzgerald, Strategic Account Executive, CCHP, 22 years of industry experience.

"I'm extremely appreciative of the work CHPA has done through the years, and I couldn't be prouder of CORT and our team of experienced professionals who have dedicated their illustrious careers and expertise to our CHPA partners and members as well as our customers," said Jeff Rowe, CORT's Executive Vice President of Residential Sales. "Among countless new reps, our group has been a mainstay, dedicating their unparalleled years of service to the industry allowing CORT to be the company it is today. We look forward to our continued partnership with the association for many years to come."

The CHPA Tower of Excellence Awards recognized CORT for its partnership and significant contributions within the corporate housing industry in 2022, including hosting, participating in, and volunteering at multiple CHPA events, facilitating panelists to participate in the annual CHPA conference, and meeting one-on-one with several association partners. Additionally, CORT demonstrated its dedication to CHPA members throughout 2022 by increasing in-person visits with an expanding sales team. This provided corporate housing partners with even more on-the-ground support throughout the country. CORT also offers CORT Connect, an industry-made inventory management portal that enables organizations to increase efficiency for delivery, pick-ups, add-ons, new lease orders, and exchanges. This portal has been specifically designed to meet the needs of corporate housing partners and provide a hub for all their inventory management needs, including pre- and post-delivery pictures of each apartment or house. This provides CORT's partners complete visibility of their inventory at all times.

"CORT's support of not only the association but also of our members, is first-class. Nominators mentioned this, our members mentioned it and our staff team sees first-hand the value they bring to the industry as a whole," said Mary Ann Passi, CAE, CEO. "Their connections to our collaborative partners help us better serve our members and to help them succeed."

This year's winners were announced at CHPA Annual Conference held in New Orleans, LA. To learn more about CORT, visit www.cort.com.

About CORT

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring, office space occupancy technology, and other services. With more than 100 locations including offices, distribution centers, rental showrooms, and retail furniture outlets across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom, and partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

About CHPA

CHPA is the only trade association dedicated exclusively to the corporate housing industry. The association advances the highest standards in business and professionalism; provides valuable insight, knowledge and resources to the industry; and increases visibility among related industries. Along with networking, education, certification, and information sharing, CHPA members grow their business and expand their reach through an international network of partners. Find out more about corporate or furnished apartments at www.chpaonline.org.

