RELEASE OF "HIGH VIBRATIONS", THE FIRST MUSIC ALBUM OF KOUNTKONP

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Fineness World, Inc.Press ReleaseContact: Anthony CherubinPhone: 646-377-5681FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEApril 08, 2023Fineness World Inc. announces the release of a new rhythm, KOUNTKONP, through a new music album titled: “HIGH VIBRATIONS”.KOUNTKONP is a mixture of Country Music and Konpa, a popular music from Haiti. The songs have positive thinking lyrics and invite listeners to change their mindset in a manner to become the best version of themselves and achieve their life’s purpose.The rhythm is originated from a virtual island called “Achievements Island” introduced through the Mango Family Book “Thinking Differently” published in 2022.The album is published in 2 versions: physical CDs and online downloads. Online downloads are available on all the major platforms and on Hearnow.com The physical CDs are available on the Fineness World Inc Store and Facebook Store