RELEASE OF "HIGH VIBRATIONS", THE FIRST MUSIC ALBUM OF KOUNTKONP

Fineness World Inc. announces the release of a new rhythm, KOUNTKONP, through a new music album titled: “HIGH VIBRATIONS”.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fineness World, Inc.
Press Release
Contact: Anthony Cherubin
Phone: 646-377-5681
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 08, 2023
KOUNTKONP is a mixture of Country Music and Konpa, a popular music from Haiti. The songs have positive thinking lyrics and invite listeners to change their mindset in a manner to become the best version of themselves and achieve their life’s purpose.
The rhythm is originated from a virtual island called “Achievements Island” introduced through the Mango Family Book “Thinking Differently” published in 2022.
