The U.S. Hispanic Business Council Commends Massachusetts Governor Healy’s Creation of Council on Latino Empowerment

The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is both delighted and encouraged by Governor Maura Healy’s Creation of the Governor’s Council on Latino Empowerment. The 729,000 Hispanics of Massachusetts have found an ally, and the state as a whole will reap the benefits of a prospering entrepreneurial community. President & CEO of the USHBC Javier Palomarez released the following statement:
“Hispanics are notoriously entrepreneurial, starting new ventures at a rate of 3 to 1 when compared to the general market and contributing over $800 billion to the American economy every year. By empowering Hispanics in Massachusetts, Governor Healy is investing in the contributions and proven track record of the Hispanic community.
If Governor Healy and the state of Massachusetts are able ability to recognize the important contributions of the Hispanic community while the state ranks 16th nationally in the amount of Hispanic residents, there is no reason other Governors and states can’t do so I implore other local, state and even federal elected officials to follow Governor Healy’s visionary leadership in empowering the critical contributions of the Hispanic community.”
About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue.
