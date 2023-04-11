OpenMetal Strengthens On-Demand OpenStack Clouds with the Integration of Datadog Cloud Monitoring Platform

OpenMetal, a leading provider of open source cloud and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions, announces a cloud monitoring integration from Datadog.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenMetal, a leading provider of open source cloud and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions, is strengthening the service capabilities of its cloud platform with the announcement of a cloud monitoring integration from Datadog.
OpenMetal has been gaining momentum with the introduction of On-Demand Clouds that allow customers to create single tenant environments on a Cloud Core of three managed dedicated servers, powered by OpenStack and Ceph storage, that can be deployed in 45 seconds or less. A “first” of its kind, OpenMetal offers a unique cloud alternative to conventional private cloud and public cloud options.
Organizations can now gain the security and cost-efficiency of private clouds, with the ability and convenience to spin clouds up and down at the speed of a public cloud. The integration of Datadog further strengthens the operational opportunities of OpenMetal.
Recognized as a “Leader” by Gartner® in the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for APM and Observability, Datadog is the essential monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. It brings together end-to-end traces, metrics and logs to make applications, infrastructure and third-party services entirely observable. These capabilities help businesses secure their systems, avoid downtime and ensure customers are getting the best user experience.
“When it came time to look into a comprehensive monitoring solution, we needed something that oversees all the layers of our deployments, not just the metrics from OpenStack,” stated Chris Bermudez, Director, DevOps Engineering at OpenMetal. “In addition to being a great security and monitoring product, it reinforces our mission to work with companies that support open-source products and vendors like Datadog that keep software accessible for all.”
Many OpenStack deployments rely on services, such as MySQL, HAProxy, and RabbitMQ that live outside of the OpenStack codebase. This integration will connect OpenMetal On-Demand Clouds to the rich monitoring capabilities of Datadog to optimize the OpenStack platform powering OpenMetal, as well as the underlying Ceph distributed storage layer. Customers will also be provided a custom dashboard to directly access and manage all metrics and resolve alerts directly from their OpenMetal platform, delivering a one-stop location to view the entire health of their clouds.
About OpenMetal
OpenMetal is a leading provider of open source cloud and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions. By combining the strengths of traditional public cloud, private cloud, and bare metal fused into an alternative cloud platform (powered by OpenStack and Ceph), OpenMetal eases accessibility to highly complex open source systems and allows companies of all sizes to realize new opportunities in performance, productivity, and profitability. A strategic member of the Open Infrastructure Foundation (OIF), OpenMetal is committed to empowering individuals – by themselves or within teams – to meaningfully contribute to the larger open source community to foster innovation that benefits all. Visit our website at https://openmetal.io/.
