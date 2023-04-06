Submit Release
Calif. court rules former Grubhub driver was employee, not contractor

In California, workers classified as employees are entitled to a minimum wage, while independent contractors are not. Third-party delivery companies have long argued that their drivers should be treated as independent contractors.  Though the payout in the case is minimal, it could have broader implications for Grubhub and fellow delivery providers DoorDash and Uber Eats. If the decision stands, it could clear the way for former drivers to file for retroactive compensation. 

