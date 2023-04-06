Submit Release
Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales & Services Company, LLC Opens New Office In Tampa Bay Area

Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales & Services Company (CCBSS), a limited liability company owned by nearly 70 independent Coca-Cola bottlers, recently opened a new office at 8125 Highwoods Palm Way, Tampa, Florida, to accommodate collaboration and cultural engagement.

In addition to the corporate headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, the new office space in Tampa supports the company's operational strategy of innovation and sustainability. This development is a strong testament of the Coca-Cola System's commitment to US-based shared service operations. The newest CCBSS office is an upgrade from its previous location to a modern, collaborative, and vibrant workplace home for its Florida-based associates.

"To better support our ways of working together in CCBSS, we opened a location that allows greater opportunity for a collaborative interdisciplinary team approach via an open office construct," explained Brandi Shortt, CCBSS President and CEO. "The decision to move our presence in Tampa was an important step in our business strategy."

The new CCBSS Tampa office is conveniently located on the I-75 corridor and is surrounded by a number of amenities for the company's associates to enjoy.

About CCBSS

Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales & Services Company (CCBSS) is a limited liability company owned by nearly 70 independent Coca-Cola bottlers in North America. The company supports operations for its bottler owners as well as bottler-owned production cooperatives, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit (NAOU) and other participating beverage partners across the Coca-Cola System.

Visit us at ccbss.com.

