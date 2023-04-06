ROHM’s New 4ch/6ch LED Drivers for LCD Backlights Contribute to Lower Power Consumption in Medium to Large Automotive Displays

Built-in DC and PWM dimming support a wide range of design requirements

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced new 4ch/6ch LED driver ICs (BD83A04EFV-M, BD83A14EFV-M, BD82A26MUF-M) designed for medium- to large-size automotive displays in car infotainment and instrument clusters.

In recent years, the continuing evolution of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and enhanced car infotainment functionality have led to the use of larger displays. Consequently, LED drivers for LCD backlights in automotive displays are required to provide high efficiency drive that improves rated output current while reducing power consumption. In addition, as flickering of automotive displays can lead to poor visibility and unsafe conditions, LED drivers must be capable of avoiding this issue.

Conventional LED drivers that consume relatively large amounts of power are susceptible to flickering during PWM dimming. In contrast, ROHM has developed LED drivers for LCD backlights that combine proprietary low power technology with seamless PWM dimming. This eliminates flickering when changing the display brightness from low to high.

These new products leverage proprietary low power consumption technology to reduce losses in LED driver current control circuits. The result is 20% lower overall IC power consumption compared to conventional products under typical conditions (80mA/ch LED circuit current, 12V power supply). This contributes to lower power consumption in medium- to large-size automotive displays where power consumption is an issue.

At the same time, all models are equipped with both DC and PWM dimming to meet a wide range of requirements. As there no longer exists a need to switch current feedback mode for low/high brightness change with ROHM’s original seamless PWM dimming technology, flickering that occurs with general PWM dimming is reduced, improving system reliability.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to contribute to the evolution of next-generation mobility by developing products that leverage its strengths in analog technology to promote the advancement and lower power consumption in future automotive cockpit functions.

Product Lineup

All new models products are equipped with both DC and PWM dimming for broad applicability. ROHM’s seamless PWM dimming enables smooth, flicker-free dimming from low to high brightness. View the product details here: BD83A04EFV-M, BD83A14EFV-M, BD82A26MUF-M

Reference Designs

Four reference designs (REFLED002, REFLED004, and REFLED003) with PCB design data, SPICE models and EMC reports are available now. REFLED003 is offered in two variations, depending on the built-in MOSFET. Ideal for examining LCD backlight circuits for automotive displays, the boards have passed various tests, including standard electrical characteristics measurement, EMC and thermal properties. Please contact a sales representative or visit ROHM’s website for more information.

Applications

Instrument clusters

Car infotainment

Head-up displays (HUDs)

Electronic mirrors (side/rear view)

Compatible with a wide range of display sizes from 5 inch to 10+ inch class

Online Sales Information

Availability: Now (in mass production) The BD83A14MUF-M (currently under development) will also be offered at online distributors once mass production starts

Online Distributors: Digi-Key, Mouser, and Farnell Scheduled for release at other online distributors as well

Part Numbers: BD83A04EFV-M, BD83A14EFV-M, BD82A26MUF-M

