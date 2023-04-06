Submit Release
Civil Rights Teams Highlighted and New Leader Introduced in Spring Torch Newsletter

Check out the latest issue of The Torch: Civil Rights Team Project Newsletter, which features highlights from civil rights teams at Skowhegan Area High School, Middle School of the Kennebunks, Bowdoinham Community School, Great Falls Elementary School in Gorham, Mt. Blue High School in Farmington, Saccarappa School in Westbrook, Winthrop High School, Woodland Jr.-Sr. High School in Baileyville, and Yarmouth High School.

Administered by the Office of the Maine Attorney General, the mission of the Civil Rights Team Project is to increase the safety of elementary, middle-level, and high school students by reducing bias-motivated behaviors and harassment in our schools. For further information about the Civil Rights Team Project including how to get involved, reach out to Kathryn Caulfield, Project Assistant, kathryn.caulfield@maine.gov, or visit the Civil Rights Team Project Website.

