Patriot Battery Metals Inc. Retains Venture Liquidity Provides Inc. as Market Maker and Oakstrom Advisors as Investor Relations Advisory Firm

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (TSX-V: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce, that subject to regulatory approval, it has retained the services of Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (“VLP”) to initiate its market-making services to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company, and Oakstrom Advisors (“Oakstrom”) to provide investor relations and strategic communications services to the Company.



The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd. ("W.D. Latimer"), in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws, on an ongoing basis. The agreement with VLP may be terminated at any time by the Company or VLP. The Company and VLP act at arm’s length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The finances and the common shares required for the market-making services are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fees paid by the Company to VLP are for market-making services only.

Oakstrom has been contracted to provide comprehensive investor relations and strategic communications services for an initial 12-month term which may be extended by mutual agreement. The Company has had no prior relationship with Oakstrom and Oakstrom does not currently own or control, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company. The arrangements with Oakstrom and VLP are for monthly fees of $15,000 and $5,000 respectively, and are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About VLP and Oakstrom Advisors

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on TSX-V-listed issuers.

Oakstrom Advisors is a leading international consultancy based in Toronto and focused on the delivery of investor relations, strategic communications and capital markets outreach services. Founded in 2014, Oakstrom has helped clients from a broad cross section of industries navigate the nuances and complexities of capital markets communications by leveraging the collective experience of its seasoned practitioners to provide bespoke solutions for its clients.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100% owned Corvette Property located in the James Bay Region of Quebec, Canada. The Corvette Property is one of the largest and highest-grade hard rock lithium projects being explored with over 50 kilometres of strike length over a 214 square kilometre land package with over 70 lithium bearing pegmatite outcrops identified to date.

The Corvette Property, located 15 km from all-weather Trans Tiaga road and 15 km from Quebec hydro power lines in the James Bay Region of Québec. The Property hosts significant lithium potential highlighted by the CV5 principal pegmatite body which has been traced by drilling over a strike length of at least 3.15 km, with spodumene-bearing pegmatite encountered down to a vertical depth of approximately 315 metres.

